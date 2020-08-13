MEK: 87,300 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

Details Published: Thursday, 13 August 2020

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) revealed on Wednesday that over 87,300 people have died from the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Iran.

The MEK noted the following death counts in the provinces:

Tehran, 21,740

Razavi Khorasan, 6,388

Khuzestan, 6.042

Mazandaran, 4,099

Isfahan, 3,828

Gilan, 3,677

East Azerbaijan: 2,500

Semnan, 1,090

Bushehr, 1,050

Markazi, 1,043

Ardabil, 1,025

Yazd, 990

Zanjan, 821

Qazvin, 736

Ilam, 690

Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari, 577

Kohgiluyeh & BoyerAhmed, 485

South Khorasan, 444

However, according to MEK, this does not include provinces that did not update their death tolls yesterday and should be considered a minimum because of the regime’s silencing of medical workers and victims’ relatives. The regime claims a death count of 18,988, which certain officials have discredited.

Health Minister Saied Namaki said that of the one billion euros promised by the regime to fight coronavirus; only about a third has been given. He also accused others in the regime of putting other issues about the health of the nation, which the MEK says indicates that corruption and internal disputes are preventing the mullahs from tackling the pandemic.

The MEK then cited Mostafa Moien, the head of the Supreme Medical Council, echoed Namaki, as saying that the medical staff was using all their resources, but the regime was barely doing anything.

Moien said “There are many threats, such as behind-the-curtain measures, and hiding the truth due to political, economic and ideological reservations. We must not keep a lid on the date when Covid-19 entered the country. We must follow science and not make decisions against science when it comes to college entrance exams, religious ceremonies, and other matters.”

The MEK quoted him as decrying the regime’s “herd immunity measures” as a “grave mistake” that will result in “catastrophic” levels of death.

The MEK cited evidence from a variety of sources, including the state-run media, medical experts, and deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, as saying that infection rates were rising by as much as 25% and that deaths from the virus were unprecedented. Many cities, counties, and provinces are approaching, or are already in, a code red situation, with “unpredictable” infection and death rates

The treatment deputy at the Shiraz medical Sciences University said: “There are currently 936 hospitalized patients in the province who are suspicious of having coronavirus or have coronavirus symptoms, and 106 of them are in critical conditions.”

Many people, including the governor of Semnan province, are calling for “special measures” to stop the virus from spreading, fearing more cases down the road, the MEK explained.

Of course, if the situation is this disastrous in the general population, it’s even worse in prisons where the regime appears to be using it as a method of culling dissidents.

The Iranian opposition President Maryam Rajavi said: “Many prisoners including political prisoners of Evin Prison, Great Tehran Penitentiary, the Central Prison of Urmia, among others, have contracted the coronavirus and so, thousands of prisoners in Iran are vulnerable to the disease.”