General Iran and the Point of Equilibrium of Two Crises

Published: Sunday, 30 August 2020

Iran is experiencing two major crises: the crisis of the collapse of people’s livelihood and social relations and the crisis of the existence of the regime itself.

These two crises are not parallel so that they will last forever; Rather, they are head-on crises each with its own characteristics.

One of the main characteristics of the crisis is the acceleration of corruption in the fields of the social and political events, the infightings between the regime's main keys and elements, and at least open-ended writing and criticizing each other and the officials of the regime’s three branches. The open-ended writings that we have seen in the last month, emphasizes all on thee axis and warned about the following three subjects:

The spread of corruption, which is now out of control,

The threat of protests and uprisings and the fury of the people,

Repression, intimidation, imprisonment, and crime, as the main weapon of maintaining order and securing the regime’s future.

The third subject has reached a dead end:

“Mr. Raisi! The strategy of repression, terror, and imprisonment is self-destructive. My point with you and all the high officials of the system is precise that this security strategy (including repression, intimidation, terror, imprisonment and solitary confinement) is fundamentally self-destructive and not only destroys morality and political norms but also plunges Iranian society into decline, backwardness, ignorance, and darkness. (Saeed Zibakalam's open letter to Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, 25 August)

A large number of articles and comments, such as this open letter is appearing on social media by elements of both government factions, show the similarity of the situation of the mullahs’ regime with the last months and weeks of the Pahlavi dynasty.

The peculiarity of those articles and comments and open writings was that they gave the address that the water flowing from the Pahlavi’s court is muddy from its spring. Zibakalam’s letter adds:

“Mr. Raisi! Do you not see the lack of adherence of many government officials to the basics of political ethics? Our system today is full of institutionalized corruption in all its pillars, and our society today is full of nested problems and corruption.”

In this letter, we are witnessing some kind of a poll about the validity of the Iranian regime. The letter said: “We bad for the reality which is turned against us”. The letter said to the regime’s officials that it is now the time that you pull your heads out of the snow and show that everything is against us in the country:

“With the exception of a shrinking minority of people who, despite seeing the extent of the problems and corruption, believe that they have a religious duty to defend it until the system is completely sunk, the majority of people find the process of macro and strategic management policies of the country oppressive. All high-ranking officials must realize that there is dissatisfaction among the public, especially the deprived and oppressed classes.”

In this open letter, with all the compassion for the regime and its struggle to maintain the regime, it is confessing that regime with all of its crimes and organized corruptions has destroyed all the bridges behind itself and there is no way back and attacked the regime’s politicalized religion and its vulgar culture:

“We cannot force the people to infinity with the claims of an Islamic system, an Islamic state, an Islamic society and dozens of other unreal claims so that they do not understand the suffering of their daily livelihood and at the same time the plunder of their property by officials.”

