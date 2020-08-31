Iran’s Hassan Rouhani, President or Comedian?

Details Published: Monday, 31 August 2020

The Iranian regime’s officials are famous for their absurd speeches and unbelievable lies. One of them which has passed all the red lines of telling lies and spreading propaganda is the regime’s President Hassan Rouhani.

In his speeches, Rouhani constantly claims all the other world are incapable of solving their economic problems, dealing with the coronavirus, and providing government services, and are repressing their people as he many times claimed, like what now is happening in the US, and the only country that is in contra with all of this is, of course, Iran under the rule of the “mullahs”.

The other countries have no prospect, and in a phone call or visit with “Iran’s President”, they will witness the heaven that he and his government have made for the people on earth which is unique and their counties are far behind this. Iran’s state television is full of such propaganda.

Here we will look at some of these lies.

The state-run daily Eghtesad Saramad on 27 August quoted Hassan Rouhani as saying: “The Twelfth Government made electricity-free for more than 30 million people.”

But on the same day, the state-run daily Donya-e-Eghtesad wrote it was “for 3 million.” They predict the news in such a way that someone imagines that this project is implemented now. But let us see the truth:

Mashregh's website on 23 August wrote the real part of Rouhani’s speech: “The condition for free electricity is subject to lower consumption than the average household consumption. Medium-sized households can also benefit from this by reducing their consumption.”

Now let us see another lie of this regime. Eghtesad Saramad on 27 August, quoting Hassan Rouhani wrote: “In the case of the coronavirus, find a place in the world where treatment is free. In our country, treatment and coping with the coronavirus are free for people, immigrants, and non-Iranians.”

Now the truth: the state-run daily Eghtesad Saramad on 27 August wrote: “Mr. Rouhani!, you are not informed how much are the costs of the coronavirus treatments.”

Khorasan daily on 1 July wrote: “The hospital did not accept the health insurance booklet and we paid 1.8 million Tomans for the hospital. The cost of five days of hospitalization was 5.3 million Tomans. This is just the cost of serum and medicine. They took 8.7 million Tomans from our family. Wasn't the treatment supposed to be free? The hospital took 20 million Tomans for the coronavirus treatment.”

Tejarat news website on 1 July wrote: “Contrary to the promises of the authorities, not only is coronavirus treatment not free, but not everyone can have a free coronavirus test. Except for some who can receive a free test at the discretion of the hospital and the doctor, the rest of the people have to pay between 450,000 Tomans and 1 million Tomans for the test.”

Hamshahri website on 1 July wrote: “The cost of the mask has also been added to the costs of many people who are struggling with high prices. Each mask costs at least 2,000 Tomans. If each person uses only one mask a day, they must pay at least 60,000 Tomans a month. Now consider this figure for a family of five, which can be 300,000 Tomans per month.”

Iraj Khosronia, President of the Iranian Society of Internal Medicine Specialists, stated: “Many people do not have the money to buy a mask and alcohol, and the cost of treatment is high. Many citizens complain about the high cost of treatment and consider it effective in not treating patients and resulting in their death.”

Abolfazl Afrideh, Director General of Direct Treatment of the Social Security Organization, added: “The Deputy Minister of Health must answer why social security booklets are not effective in public hospitals? Health insurance companies do not even pay for blood tests and lung scans in full, let alone complete treatment. The laboratory of Masih Daneshvari Hospital, the capital's most well-known hospital for coronavirus treatment, does not have contracts with many health insurance organizations.”

And finally, the bitter truth by the regime’s statistics, the staggering growth in health spending by ordinary Iranians has risen from 3.7 percent to about 8 percent. This index increases from 4.9 to 12.9 percent among rural households and to 12.3 percent among households who have persons over 60 years old.

