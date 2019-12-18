News : Human rights 520 Martyrs in Iran Protests Now Named

Published: Wednesday, 18 December 2019

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has released the names of 16 more martyrs of Iran’s nationwide uprising, bringing the total number of victims identified to 520.

The MEK said that over 1,500 Iranian protesters have been killed across the country by the regime’s suppressive forces, with at least 400 dead in Tehran, 320 in Kermanshah, 270 in Fars, 240 in Khuzestan, 120 in Isfahan, and 100 in Alborz.

The Iranian regime is trying through a variety of measures to hide the true scale of their massacre and prevent the names of the fallen from being released because they fear increased protests by the Iranian people and international condemnation.

The regime shut down the internet for over a week, blackmailed victims’ relatives into staying silent in order to get their loved one’s body returned, and stole the bodies of the dead from hospitals and the streets in order to bury them in unmarked mass graves.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said that this atrocity is clearly a case of a crime against humanity. She urged the United Nations Security Council and the European Union to take urgent action to ensure that the arrested protesters were released. Rajavi then urged the UN to establish a fact-finding mission to investigate the crackdown and visit the regime’s prisons, including the schools and government buildings used as temporary prisons because the existing prisons couldn’t cope with the 12,000 arrested during the protests. She insisted on the need to check on the condition of the protesters.

Rajavi tweeted: “The world must recognize the Iranian people’s Resistance and uprising to overthrow the mullahs.”

Meanwhile, the European Parliament is set to vote on a resolution condemning the crackdown, thanks to a motion proposed on Monday by Polish lawmaker Anna Fotyga on behalf of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group.

She said: "We already know that around 1,500 people have been killed in Iran during the recent crackdown."

This vote to condemn the regime was backed by British Liberal Democrat MEP Phil Bennion who tweeted that Amnesty International is reporting that over 300 people have been killed and 7000 arrested. He said that the international community must condemn the killings and call for the release of detainees, while Iran must abide by international Human Rights law.

While Romeo Nicoara, Member of the Romanian Parliament, expressed his support for the Iran protests and urged the international community to choose a firm policy regarding the clerical regime’s crackdown on protesters.