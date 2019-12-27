News : Human rights 116 Teenagers Detained, 20 Killed During Iran’s November Protests

On December 26, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian regime’s President Mahmoud Vaezi attended an interview and answered reporters’ questions. When asked about the arrest of around 100 teenage students by the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), he said, “This is the first time that I hear this issue.”

Vaezi made the remarks while on the previous night, the state-run website ‘Mostaghel Online’ quoted the chief of Ammar base [Khamenei’s plainclothes troop] as announcing that 166 of detained juveniles and teenagers were transferred to Juvenile Detention Centre by the MOIS. “Studies show that the average age of these people [detainees] is 15-18 years old. They have no networking communication with the rioters and took part in recent incidents only because of the emotions of youth. Among the detainees, there are 34 people [MEK supporters] who were playing the lead role,” Mehdi Taeb, the chief of Ammar base said.

Notably, despite the fact that the precise figure of the death toll is still unknown, reliable reports acknowledge that at least 20 children were killed by security forces during November protests. The MEK identified these innocent juveniles and teenagers as the following:

1. Seyyed Ahmad Jaaveleh, 17, Khuzestan province, Shushtar city

2. Mohammad Barihi, 17, Khuzestan province, Ahvaz city

3. Reza Neissi, 16, Khuzestan province, Ahvaz city

4. Khaled Ghazlavi, 16, Khuzestan province, Khorramshahr city

5. Ali Ghazlavi, 12, Khuzestan province, Khorramshahr city

6. Mohsen Mohammadpour, 17, Khuzestan province, Khorramshahr city

7. Mojahed Jameie, 17, Khuzestan province, Koot Abdollah county

8. Ahmad Albiali, 17, Khuzestan province, Mahshahr county

9. Arian Rajabi, 17, Kurdistan province, Marivan city

10. Mohammadreza Ahmadi, 17, Kurdistan province, Sanandaj city

11. Sasan Eidivand, 17, Isfahan province, Isfahan city

12. Amirhossein Dadvand, 17, Isfahan province, Isfahan city

13. Armin Qaderi, 15, Kermanshah province, Kermanshah city

14. Hessam Baranirad, 15, Kermanshah province, Ravansar city

15. Nikta Esfandani, 14, Tehran province, Tehran city

16. Amir Reza Abdullahi, 13, Tehran province, Islamshahr city

17. Pejman (Ali) Qolipour, 17, Alborz province, Karaj city

18. Pedram Jafari, 18, Alborz province, Fardis city

Two other teenagers were slain in Khuzestan province, Mahshahr city, and their lifeless bodies remained in the marsh and were removed by security forces.

The reality is, more than a month after the beginning of the Iranian people’s protests, new aspects of the violence committed by authorities and security services are revealed. The intensification of the crackdown on demonstrators displays the nature of the Iranian theocracy, which is ready to hold power at all costs. On the other hand, the regime’s barbaric response to basic grievances unveils the deep rift between the citizens and rulers. It also shows that the genuine demands of the people are much greater than economic problems and they are disappointed about the entire ruling system.

This issue, of course, forces the officials to reflect on the vibrant conditions of the society. Therefore, not a day passes without authorities expressing concern about the next round of demonstrations, prospected to be stronger than previous ones. Iranians also witness how officials who bragged about issuing orders of excessive suppression, now make public apologies. For example, Leyla Vasseghi who had boasted her inhuman and suppressive order to shoot protesters tried to repent from what she had said. On December 10, she published a “story” on her Instagram account reading as follows: “I have decided to repeat this story page for one week, so as to calm my conscience, and beg for understanding from my people so that I may be pardoned.”

On the other hand, on December 13, the supreme leader Ali Khamenei ordered Ali Shamkhani, the regime’s secretary of Supreme National Security Council, to visit victims’ families and engage in a new misinformation campaign. Shamkhani ironically tried to whitewash the savagery of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and security forces and spare them from the consequences of the November bloodbath. “Over 85% of martyrs in the uprising were killed by ‘unofficial cold weapons or firearms’ as part of ‘the opponents’ project of fabricating martyrs,’” Shamkhani said on the same day.

However, the regime’s authorities cannot conceal their massacre against innocent people who only pursued their basic rights. Factually, as the mullahs forced to remove their publicity mask and team up against the people during the protests, they cannot undo what they have done! The Iranian people never forget their 1,500 loved ones and more than 12,000 who are in mullahs’ dungeons under torture and ill-treatment, an issue that has the capacity to ignite another round of protests at any moment.

