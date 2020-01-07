News : Human rights Iran – Summary of Repression in 2019

Details Published: Tuesday, 07 January 2020 21:09

A summary of repression in Iran in 2019 includes general statistics on executions, arrests, torture, and arbitrary killings:

General statistics of executions:

According to statistics compiled from various sources, the number of executions in Iran in 2019 was 291. But since in many cases, the news of executions is reflected even a few months later and some executions are not made public, the actual number is thought to be much higher.

The statistics of executions are as follows:

246 Men

15 Women

12 Men in public

7 Child Offenders

1 Political prisoner

Executions in Central Prisons of Rasht, Central Birjand, Central Kashan, Central Arak, Central Zahedan, Central Sanandaj, Central Kerman, Central Maragheh, Central Ardebil, Central Orumieh, Central Ilam, Central Zanjan, Central Ghazvin, Central Karaj, Central Mashhad, Central Isfahan, Central Boroujerd, Central Bandar Abbas, Central Yazd, Central Mahabad, Central Noshahr, Shirvan, Adelabad Shiraz, Dizelabad Kermanshah, Dastgerd Isfahan, Sepidar Ahvaz, Noor, Minab, Najaf Abad, Yasuj, Babol, Amir Abad Gorgan, Langrood Qom, Bushehr, Khodabandeh, Yasuj, Babol, Kashmar, Quchan, Tabas, Shirvan, Sirjan, Salmas, Sari, Dezful, Kashmar and Gohardasht been made.

Public executions have taken place in the cities of Kazeroon, Yasuj, Falavarjan, Jahrom, Hamedan, Khandab, Babol, Rasht and Khomein.

Most executions have taken place in Gohardasht, Orumieh Central, Bandar Abbas Central, Tabriz Central, Rasht Central, Zahedan Central, Zanjan Central, Mashhad Central and Adelabad Shiraz.

During the year, the highest number of executions occurred in August, with 46 cases and the lowest in May with 6 executions.

Execution of 7 child offenders:

During the past year, the regime has executed seven child-offenders as follows:

- Mehdi Sohrabi Far (mentally handicapped): He was executed at Adelabad Prison in Shiraz on 28 April 2019.

- Amin Sadaqat: He was executed at Adel Abad Prison in Shiraz on 28 April 2019.

- Toraj Ghasemi: Executed at Noor Prison on 28 July 2019.

- Hamid Ousti: He was executed in Kermanshah Central Prison on 4 August 2019.

- Saeed Mohammadi: Executed at Karaj Central Prison on 25 October 2019.

- Ali Qasemi: He was executed at Ardebil Central Prison on 4 December 2019.

- Mohammad Dehghanzadeh: He was executed at Ardebil Central Prison on 4 December 2019.

Execution of women:

The regime executed 15 women over the past year.

Execution of political prisoners:

On 28 August 2019, Hamid Reza Derakhshandh, who was sentenced for killing the Friday prayer’s Imam of Kazerun who committed many crimes, was hanged in public. Hamid Reza Derakhshandeh killed the Imam of Kazeroon on 29 May in front of his house. He was hastily executed within three months.

Arrests:

Last year, according to compiled and registered statistics, 84546 people were arrested under various pretexts. This is more than three times the number of arrests in 2018. It is worth noting that the actual number of arrests is thought to be far higher because the names of the individuals were not released.



The highest number of arrests in 2019 was in November and the lowest in February. The average of arrests is 7046 people per month and 235 people per day.

The arrests are as follows:

- Political arrests: 21431 persons

- Arbitrary arrests: 11310 persons

- Social arrests: 51723 persons

- Arrests of followers of other religions: 82 persons

Political Arrests: Most of the political arrests related to the November uprising throughout Iran. During the uprising in November, the regime used schools, religious centers and mosques to maintain detention because its prisons were overfilled. Other political arrests included charges of collaborating with the opposition Mojahedin Khalq (PMOI/MEK), collaborating with Kurdish parties, an armed attack on law enforcement officers, organizing Norouz ceremonies in Kurdish areas, gathering and colluding to act against national security, working in a telegram group, writing slogans. Other arrests were for writing slogans on the walls, protesting the assassination of a Khuzestani poet Hassan Heydari, publishing critical articles and materials, planning Labor Day, attending Labor Day ceremonies, attending Haft Tapeh workers' protests, attending Teacher's Day rallies, attending cultural gatherings or forming committees to helping people suffering because of the floods.

Arbitrary arrests for participating in mixed parties, illegal hunting, internet fraud, attempting to enter stadiums by women, arrest under the pretext of combating ‘thugs,’ collecting drug addicts or disrupting the currency system, on the streets or in residential homes without any permission has been granted.

Social arrests have been made for theft, bribery, drug dealing, embezzlement or abduction.

Torture:

The regime uses in its prisons every tool to torture and persecute prisoners, and in particular political prisoners, to bring them to their knees, including the following:

Attacking the prisoners with the prisons guards at midnight and beating the prisoners and destroying their belongings,

bare the prisoner in the eyes of other prisoners to humiliate him, making the prison conditions intolerable by cutting off heating and hot water in winter and cooling system in summer, depriving inmates of the minimum living standards such as beds and breaks, prisoners deprived of access to radio, television, newspapers, books, sports equipment.

Offensive encounters with prisoners while meeting with their families, deprivation of prisoners from treatment in and out of prison.

Other regime measures against prisoners include amputation, flogging, and exile.

Arbitrary killings:

During 2019, the regime's oppressive forces included law enforcement, border regiments, and naval agents in towns near the border and border crossings, shot dead at least 114 porters and tradespeople in Kurdish cities, Sistan and Baluchestan border cities, and fishermen in South provinces.