Open Letter by the Mother of Amir Arshad Tajmir

Sunday, 01 March 2020

The Iranian regime has tracked a notorious record in response to the rightful grievances of the people. In the past decade alone, security forces time and again opened fire on protesters who merely looked for civic rights and basic freedoms. Authorities, of course, never announced the genuine death toll and even the number of detainees.

In June 2009, Iran’s society suddenly flooded onto the streets to protest the regime’s fraud in the presidential elections. However, “elections were only an excuse, the principle of the system was the target,” the regime’s authorities later admitted that the protesters sought to topple the cleric regime in its entirety.

In the end, the mullahs only managed to suppress the people’s will for freedom, justice, and equality through violence. Furthermore, they implemented this path for the next uprisings in January and July 2018, November 2019, and January 2020.

The regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei also recommended his mercenaries in Iraq and Lebanon to implement this path to quell their people’s protests. He sent his right-hand man and the slain then-chief of the Revolutionary Guards Quds Force Qassem Soleimani to supervise and orchestrate the oppression operation and preserve Tehran’s interference in these countries. Soleimani also made an absolute bloodbath in Iraq by using snipers and heavy machineguns.

However, the Iraqi protests have continued! As the Iranian people’s passions for a free and democratic government didn’t ever cease despite thousands killed, injured and many more arrested who narrate horrible stories from the mullahs’ dungeons.

Amir Arshad Tajmir was one of the victims of the 2009 protests. On December 27, 2009, the 25-year-old protester like many other youths stepped onto the streets to join anti-government protests. However, he and many others didn’t know that the authorities had made their decision to stop protests at all costs.

At mid-day, oppressive forces began bloodshed to preserve Khamenei’s compound. They killed the protesters that they could. Many people were shot by live ammunition. However, Amir Arshad was crushed by a police vehicle that definitely opened its way through the crowd. He along with many others finally fell in their blood but in pride and dignity.

Latently, Amir’s mother published a letter addressed to his lost son. She wrote:

Caption: A photo of the message of the mother of Amir Arshad Tajmir that circulated on social media

For my fighter son, Amir Arshad Tajmir

They killed you while you were my homeland.

Today, while millions of Amir Arshad, who were the homeland of their mothers, have been killed, how can I mourn and bear this distance between us?

My land is burning, mourning, and weeping for the people who are taken away due to the incompetence of fools!

Iran became a prison with ignorant torturers who suck the blood of people, become drunk, and chant, “Death to…”

Death is enough, the nation that hated your principles and expectations looks to live.

Darkness is enough, the nation that hated the ignorance and darkness looks for light.

Hear their cries when they shout, “The light will eventually overcome the dark.”

