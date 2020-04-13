News : Human rights NCRI Calls for Release of Iran’s Prisoners Over Coronavirus Crime Against Humanity

The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s Committee on Security and Counterterrorism has released yet more damning evidence about the cover-up of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country; this time regarding the spread of the disease in prisons.

These mission reports, issued by the National Emergency Organization and bearing the emblem of the Ministry of Health, Medical Care, and Training, are evidence of a crime against humanity perpetrated by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the head of the judiciary Ebrahim Raisi.

According to the reports, dated from March 14 to April 9, at least four inmates or prison staff in Tehran were transferred to hospital for coronavirus. This does not account for the dozens denied medical care in prison.

The documents include:

Amir Hossein Moradi, 36, who was admitted with a fever, headache, and trouble breathing. He was diagnosed with Coronavirus and skin disease. The report notes that prison officials failed to tell the hospital staff that he was suspected of having coronavirus, so they arrived without protective equipment.

Moslem Karimi, 32, who was admitted with a fever, coughing, shortness of breath, a headache, and the shakes.

Abolhassan Hemmat, 50, who was admitted with a fever, chest pain, weakness, and the shakes

Milad Hessami-Zadeh Sohrabi, 24 and a prison guard, who was admitted with a fever, weakness, coughing, and the shakes.

For this reason, the NCRI and its President-elect Maryam Rajavi are calling for the international community to increase pressure on the regime to release prisoners before more succumb to the illness and sadly die.

So far, many prisoners across the country have been infected with coronavirus and several have died, but the regime has refused to release them, especially political prisoners.

Prisons are an especially dangerous place during a pandemic because they are overcrowded and unhygienic, meaning the virus can spread easily, so prisoners have been protesting against the refusal to release them. However, many of those prisoners have been killed or are under torture by the authorities now.

This is not the first time that Rajavi has called for the immediate and unconditional release of prisoners during this crisis.

On March 11, 2020, Rajavi said that because of the inhumane conditions of the prisons, that prisoners, especially political prisoners must be released immediately “without any bail or conditions”; otherwise the Coronavirus outbreak will “cause a human catastrophe” in prisons and “a major humanitarian disaster”.

