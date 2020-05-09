News : Human rights Iran Border Guards Mercilessly Kill Afghan Workers

Published: Saturday, 09 May 2020

In early May, Afghan officials announced that the Iranian regime’s forces have captured Afghan workers and threw 50 of them in a river after torturing them.

“Afghan workers were tortured by Iranian Revolutionary Guards with ‘shovels and pliers,’ and they threw them into the river at gunpoint,” an Afghan official acknowledged.

“Afghan workers entered the territory of Iran and were arrested by the border forces inside the Salehabad region. First, forces broke the workers’ arms and legs with a stick, and then they threw 50 people into the water,” said Abdul Ghani Nouri, Governor of Golran, Herat Province, Afghanistan.

Abdul-Ghani Nouri, governor of Golran in Herat province realized that Afghan forces have found 17 other corpses of workers who were thrown into the river by the #IRGCTerrorists. On May 5, Nouri said media that #Iran border forces tortured 50 workers and threw them into the water. pic.twitter.com/MDjO7iKjdA — IranNewsUpdate (@IranNewsUpdate1) May 7, 2020

On the same day that the Afghan workers were brutally thrown into the water, the regime’s President Hassan Rouhani spoke of the authorities’ kindness and free treatment of immigrants. “While we are treating coronavirus patients, we do not look at their nationality either they are Iranians or non-Iranians. We do not consider their religion… We see all patients same and even we treat foreign citizens for free,” the state-run T.V. broadcasted Rouhani’s claims.

One of the survivors provided moving testimony about the Iranian regime’s crime. “They beat and harassed us. Then they kicked us out in the morning. They rode us in a vehicle and took us to the sea. There was a home and the owner did not allow them to throw us into the sea. Later [guards] transferred us to another place and threw us into the sea. There was no one,” the survivor said.

For 41 years, the Iranian people suffer from oppressive rulers who trampled all human principles. The mullahs and their thugs in the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have plundered and annihilated Iran’s environment and national resources in addition to the elimination of citizens’ lives, spirits, and businesses.

However, the mullahs’ inhuman treatments are not limited to Iranian citizens and include other nationals who entered Iran looking for jobs. Of course, Afghan workers are not the first foreign citizens who have fallen victim to the Iranian regime in 2020. On January 8, the IRGC anti-aircraft system shot down the Ukrainian International Airliner flight PS752 and killed all 176 individuals on board.

The regime still refuses to hand over the black box of the plane despite admitting to the IRGC’s role in downing the commercial airliner and killing its passengers. On May 4, the former Canadian Foreign Minister Irwin Cotler stated that Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi who was complicit in the mass execution of thousands of Iranian political prisoners in 1988 raised obstacles in the crash probe.

The Iranian regime’s history has been written by numerous crimes against its own citizens and those of other nations in different countries. The hands of the IRGC commanders are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Afghanistan, and even American and European citizens.

In November, they killed more than 1,500 Iranian demonstrators who protested hikes of gasoline prices and sought for basic civil rights and fundamental freedoms. Security forces also detained over 12,000 protesters, the fate of most of them is unclear.

In this context, not only the Iranian people but many people in the Middle East see their prosperity in the overthrow of the mullahs’ rule. Contrary to the regime’s officials and the supreme leader Ali Khamenei who wept for his slain IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, many people in Iraq and Syria flooded the streets and celebrated Soleimani’s death. In Iran, many people released their happiness on social media and distributed sweets.

In January, protesting students torn and torched Soleimani’s portrays and chanted slogans against Khamenei, Rouhani, Soleimani, and the entire IRGC. “Death to Khamenei,” “Soleimani was a murderer, his leader is so as a murderer,” “IRGC and Basij, you are our ISIS,” and “Rouhani is a liar, down with liar,” were shouted by outraged people who gathered to commemorate with the families of victims of the Ukrainian Airliner crash.

