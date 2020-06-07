News : Human rights Lawmaker Fears Iran Protests Death Toll Will Be Announced at UN Human Rights Council

Details Published: Sunday, 07 June 2020

The November 2019 uprising in Iran began on 15 November in protest to rising gasoline prices. The protests quickly spread to more than 191 cities.

More than 1,500 people were killed by the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), police, security forces, and plainclothes agents during the protests.

Among those killed were children aged 13 to 15. The number of injured in these protests was over 4,000. The number of people arrested during the protests reached 12,000.

On 17 November 2019, rumors surfaced that a bipartisan plan to halt the gasoline price plan has been tabled in parliament, but Ali Khamenei, the regime’s supreme leader and the main actor in the increase of the gasoline price, expressed his support for the elimination of gasoline subsidies, effectively dismissing the plan.

Khamenei also called on the security forces to do their part to ensure security and put an end to the protests.

Mojtaba Zonnour, one the regime’s main elements and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Security Committee, on 5 June, regarding the announcement of the statistics of the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising, in a statement expressed his fear of examining this issue at the UN Human Rights Council and said:

“The UN Human Rights Council will be held in late June (unless it is canceled due to the coronavirus). And the enemies are trying to use astronomical statistics such as 1,500 and up to 10,000 against the Islamic Republic. Incidentally, at this point, it was necessary to neutralize their pre-planned conspiracy by announcing real statistics.”

He noted that the Interior Minister Abolreza Rahmani-Fazli said in a state TV interview on Saturday 30 May that just 200 protesters were killed in the November 2019 protests.

In his scandalous statement, Zonnour stated that the reason for the late announcement was due to the involvement of the relevant agencies in issues such as the parliamentary elections, the coronavirus outbreak, and so on.

In response to the reaction of the people in a wide range on social networks, Zonnour wrote about the false statistics of the martyrs of the uprising by the clerical regime: “Friends who have created a negative atmosphere in cyberspace have been able to communicate with me in face to face or by phone. I wish they had asked me the reason before creating a mentality for people.”

On 1 June in a disgraceful statement to cover up the real statistics of the martyrs of the November 2019 uprising, Zonnour announced the death toll to be 230 and said: “2,000 people were present at the scene and 5,000 security forces were injured, and the total death toll was 230 people.”

It should be noted that the statistical discrepancies expressed by the clerical regime are such that even the regime’s officials and newspapers were forced to react to it.

The state-run daily Iran on 2 June taunted the seven-month delay of 'state officials' in publishing the 'details of the tragic events of November 2019’, and by contrasting Rahmani Fazli's remarks, it described such announcements as 'disrupting public confidence' in the system.

The Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin (PMOI/MEK) has estimated the number of martyrs of the November 2019 uprising to be at least 1,500 and has published the names and details of at least 755 of them.

Read More:

Iran, the Killings in the 2019 November Protests and the Consequences for the Regime