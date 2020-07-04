News : Human rights Iran’s Inhuman Judiciary

Details Published: Saturday, 04 July 2020

The lawyers of the three defendants who were arrested during the November 2019 protests revealed the truth of Iran’s corrupt and inhuman Judiciary.

While the regime now for a month is trying to whitewash the ongoing corruption in its judiciary branch, the deep roots of human rights violations in Iran’s law system show the other side of this corrupted system which cannot be fixed, because the entire regime is involved from the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei to its torturers in the regime’s safe houses and darkest dungeons.

The lawyers of the three young defendants sentenced to death said:

“Despite Ismaili’s (Gholam Hussein Ismaili the spokesperson for the regime’s judiciary) remarks, we had absolutely no accessibility to the case of our client.”

According to the state-run daily Shargh on 1 July, the regime’s Judiciary did not allow the lawyers to intervene in the case. The lawyers were kept uninformed about the trial’s procedure. Lawyers have not been officially notified and do not know what the district court’s verdict was. The lawyers did not know that the verdict of the district court has been approved by the Supreme Court or not.

The lawyers said despite Esmalii’s claims, that the procedure of Branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court is running always like this, that some of the cases are not “registered in the databases.” And they don’t give any access to the file owners and even their lawyers. And the judge, contrary to the usual procedure, summons some lawyers only by phone.

The lawyer said such cases will not be registered publicly even in the Supreme Court. The lawyers said that what Esmaili said about the sending of a message to the lawyers, basically, in such cases is excluded and will not be executed.

The lawyers said that when they went to the General Secretariat of the Supreme Court for information about their client's case, they heard that the case had not yet been registered in the Supreme Court’s database. (This is a case that has the approval of the death sentence.)

Read More:

Iran Regime Pressuring Protesters’ Families to Accept Blood Money for Their Deaths

The lawyers have asked Esmaili to at least give them access to the case of their clients so that they get informed about the compilation of the case in the court. They also demanded that they are informed of the quality of the trial in the district court so that they could defend their clients.

Then they asked Esmaili: Are our requests illegal?

Mostaghel daily quoted Babak Paknia, a lawyer for one of the defendants sentenced to death, as saying: “After the appeal, of course, if any lawyer wants to object to the verdict, he must have read the file. However, we submitted the final appeal bill while we did not know the exact contents of the case.”

This daily added: “Paknia's allegations make the investigation into this case strange and somewhat similar to the case of the killers of the nuclear martyrs because, in the course of the proceedings, all the regulations and legal laws of the country have been violated.

“Now, you may be saying to yourself that the lawyers in the case of these three young men arrested during the protests in November 2019 have finally accessed the details of the case somewhere. But the answer is no.”

And fearing the consequences the daily added: “God did not bring the day when the atmosphere and the confrontation of the internal and external enemies will affect the minds and souls of the people. And let them hear and believe these stories from foreign sources. Do not take convincing answers and be disappointed with the administration of justice.” (Mostaghel Daily 1 July)