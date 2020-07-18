Do Not Execute: Iran’s Judiciary Under Domestic, International Pressure

Details Published: Saturday, 18 July 2020

Iran’s killing machine is the worst and the mullahs’ regime has the world’s highest executions per capita, killing Iran’s people for more than 40 years under the pretext of security and the country’s peace.

Supporting its dark reign, the mullahs and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), they have killed more than 120,000 people and carried out one of the worst crimes after World War II during summer 1988 the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners. And killing at least 1,500 people in the November 2019 uprising.

On 12 July, Iranian people and all the others who are looking for justice, human rights and an Iran without executions, in a Twitter campaign showed their anger and fury about the regime’s decision to kill three young people who were arrested in the November 2019 protests, and were forced to confess to crimes that in the regime’s judiciary system are called crimes against the regime’s so-called “national security” or the “enemy of God”.

What is quite clear here is that the regime, in fear of new protests, is stepping in a path that will increase the people’s hatred more than ever before.

Political prisoners Amir Hossein Moradi, 26, Saeed Tamjidi, 28, and Mohammad Rajabi, 26, were sentenced to death for participating in the November 2019 uprising after a long period of torture and forced confession. The regime’s Judiciary raised many charges against, but the most important that is the regime’s main concern was laid out by Gholamhossein Esmaili, spokesperson of the regime’s Judiciary.

“They filmed their own crimes and sent them abroad. One of them, during a previous trip to Germany, came into contact with the current of hypocrisy (an expression that the regime is using for the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK), were present in the camp of the hypocrites and received instructions from them,” he said. The rest of the charges against them in this regime are just nonsense.

On this event the Etemad daily, while showing the true face of people’s cry, wrote an article titled “Hold down”.

“'Do not execute' is a hashtag representing one of the most serious demands in recent days. As itself, it resonates with a call for protest by users and Iranians through social media platforms. A demand for which neither coordination nor external rumors were created. Its first sparks came during a press conference a spokesman for the judiciary was not over and journalists had not reached the offices of newspapers and news agencies.”

Read More:

Iran’s Ayatollahs Execute Man for Drinking Alcohol

And about the attendees, he said: “In the last 28 hours, more than four million tweets with the hashtag 'Do not execute' have been published by at least '103,000' Twitter users. Of course, other social media users did not remain silent about this. Statistics of six million likes of Instagram posts with the hashtag ‘Do not execute’ and more than 8,000 posts on Telegram channels show that this is a demand of the people who want to stop the execution of these three young men sentenced to death.”

The Farhikhtegan daily published an article titled, “The goal pass to the merchants of execution”.

What is remarkable is the level of reactions to this statement from the media point of view and public opinion. Probably, when the [Judiciary] spokesman was confirming these sentences in the Supreme Court and made it public, he did not expect such a volume of reactions on the internet, etc., and was surprised.

Once again, take a closer look at the spokesperson's press conference. An important part of this session is spent reviewing the news of the probable execution. Regardless of the details of the cases, this news is announced successively and without considering the media attachments priori or posteriori.

There is not any compassion in the speech of the spokesman when announcing this news and no important details are presented in a comprehensive and revised form. The media system of the judiciary is certainly aware of the importance of news related to the November 2019 events in public opinion, and this ambiguity in raising issues related to it is seriously questionable. His remarks do not lack comprehensive and convincing explanations for public opinion and merely announce the news and taking a stand. Would this place the existential philosophy of the press conference into question?

The truth is that the performance of various apparatuses, especially the executive branch, in recent years has created a volume of dissatisfaction that may appear at different times. The decision about the gasoline in November 2019 protests was important because it was the public ground for dissatisfaction among the generally oppressed classes of society. This dissatisfaction can occur for various reasons if the sensitivities of public opinion are not taken into account in the behavior and speech of officials.

The story of the reactions to the death sentence of these three people shows both a change in the ideas of governance and a correct understanding of public opinion are necessary. Perhaps a change in governance starts from a change in the way public opinion is viewed.

And the Etemad Online website wrote on 16 July:

The Islamic Association of Engineers in Iran issued a statement calling for a halt and reconsideration of the death sentence for three detainees of the November 2019 protests.

“The news that the death sentence of three young people arrested during the protests in November 2019 has been finalized received widespread public attention, and caused deep concern and psychological reaction in the society, to the extent that it provoked the biggest reaction in social media, such as the ‘#Don’t execute’ hashtag has been seen millions of times on Twitter, that its filtering is a shame.”

“The news, which raised widespread concerns among elites, academics, lawyers, civil society, cultural and artistic activists, showed the sensitivity of public opinion to the process of closed trials without the presence of journalists, media representatives and attorneys at law on the charges, trial and determining the maximum punishment for convicts in such cases. Will not insisting on the implementation of these sentences weaken and cast doubt on the position of the judiciary in the public mind?” the article continues.

This shows that the Iranian regime is in its weakest position since the 1979 revolution and is no longer able to execute without paying the costs of such decisions. The reality is that the fear of suppression, torture, and execution is fading among the Iranian population, and the situation is critical for the regime. Even the regime’s factions and media are warning about the executions of political prisoners, and people are even demanding their rights.

The regime was celebrating its 40th anniversary and being happy of surviving numerous crises it is facing. However, it did forget that the main crisis before its entire apparatus is losing the people’s trust and support, without the possibility of regaining this lost trust.

Therefore, looking on the horizon and hoping for a Joe Biden victory this November and expecting him, or even China, will solve the regime’s conglomerate of crises, is nothing but an illusion.