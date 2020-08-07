Iran: Execution of 100 People in Less Than 6 Months; Ebrahim Raisi’s Human Rights Record

Details Published: Friday, 07 August 2020

Since the beginning of this year, at least 100 death sentences have been carried out by the Iranian regime’s judiciary ordered by Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Judiciary.

These sentences included ordinary and political prisoners, and in some cases, several death sentences were carried out in one day, or in some cases, they were carried out en masse. According to documents collected out of a daily basis, one execution has been carried daily.

political prisoners

Political prisoner Mostafa Salimi was executed on the morning of Saturday, 11 April 2020, after 17 years in prison without a day off in Saqez Central Prison. Mustafa Salimi had escaped from the prison during the riot in Saqez prison on 27 March 2020. He was arrested again on 6 April and executed a few days later.



Political prisoner Abdolbaset Dahani was executed in Zahedan Prison on the morning of 23 April 2020 on charges of moharebeh (waging war on God) and acting against national security. Abdolbaset Dahani was sentenced to death by Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court of Zahedan four years ago on charges of "acting against national security through moharebeh."

Shahram Baygan, one of the insurgents of Tabriz Prison, who was wounded and had a broken leg, was executed on the morning of 23 April 2020. This prisoner was beaten by security forces during a prison riot in Tabriz prison, and officers broke his leg.

Hedayat Abdollahpour, a political prisoner on 10 June 2020 when his family referred to the prison, they were informed that he has been executed 20 days ago in the presence of the families of those killed in the clashes in the village of Qarah Sohqal.



Political prisoner Saber Sheikh Abdullah was executed on the morning of 14 July 2020, in Urmia Central Prison.

Political prisoner Diako Rasoulzadeh was executed on the morning of 14 July 2020 in Urmia Central Prison.

Political prisoner Mostafa Salehi, one of the detainees of the protests in January 2018, was executed at dawn on 5 August 2020. Mostafa was executed while he had denied all the steps of the trial.



Execution of Minorities

The cruel death sentence of Shayan Saeedpour was carried out on 21 April 2020 in Saqez Prison. Shayan had committed murder as a child. He and 70 other prisoners escaped during a riot in Saqqez Prison. He was arrested again by security forces and transferred to the prison, after which his death sentence was carried out.

Collective executions

Execution of seven prisoners in one day on 19 April 2020 - and in a hurry before the beginning of Ramadan in Rajai Shahr Prison of Karaj.

The detainees were taken to solitary confinement in a group of ten to serve their sentences, but three were returned to their cells from the scene. One of the prisoners had lost an arm and a leg before being arrested, another had been sentenced to death by an inhuman sentence of an oath (Qesameh), and another had spent 28 years in prison.

Shocking executions

On Wednesday, 10 June 2020, a prisoner was executed in Birjand Prison on drug charges. This was while the prisoner had one year left in prison and he did not have a death sentence.

Mohammad Javanmard was executed on the morning of 18 April 2020 in Khorramabad Prison. Mohammad Javanmard was 38 years old, married, and had two young daughters.

On the morning of 8 July 2020, a prisoner was executed in Mashhad prison on charges of drinking alcohol.

On 1 July 2020, Hossein Jalalvand was executed in Rajai Shahr Prison in Karaj. Although Hossein did not have a private plaintiff and no one had made a complaint against him, the Tehran prosecutor acted as his plaintiff and sentenced him to death.

Execution of Women

The first woman who was executed in 2020 was Sara M. who was also hanged in the Central Prison of Mashhad. The second woman was Maliheh Haj Hassani, 29, whose death sentence was carried out in the Central Prison of Shiraz.

A young woman, 32, was hanged in the Central Prison of Mashhad on Sunday, August 2, 2020. The woman identified only by her first name, Mehri, had already served 6 years in prison on the death row.

