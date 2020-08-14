News : Human rights Iran: Judiciary Forges Case Against Ahvaz Prisoners for Further Executions

Details Published: Friday, 14 August 2020

Reports from Ahvaz, southern Iran, indicate that in the Sheiban prison of Ahvaz, after five months of the prisoners' revolt, the groundwork for the execution of prisoners has begun, while Iran’s regime is trying to forgery Judiciary dossiers against the prisoners to have the opportunity to execute them.

The Revolutionary Court of Bavi has filed a forged lawsuit against dozens of prisoners in Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz.

Prisoners' charges

According to the indictment issued by Branch 101 of the 2nd Criminal Court of Bavi County, these charges have been brought against prisoners for:

Disturbing public order through controversy, causing the murder of four Muslim men

Participation in the crimes of destruction and intentional arson of public property, disturbing public order, and aggravating the murder of 5 prisoners.

Prisoners at risk

Prisoners against whom the above charges have been issued

Seyed Mokhtar and Seyed Yaber Alboshokeh son of Seyed Mohammad, Amin Hamidanzadeh son of Hacham, Vahid Al Mahmoudi, Aziz Sharifi son of Adel, Qasem Kaabi, Ali Mashali, Nasser Zubeidi, Iman Savari, Hakim Baldi, Ali Zuhairi, Ali Janadullah son of Abbas, Mehdi Khanipour (Halafi), Majid Abiyat, Habib Sharifi, Jassem Heidari Farzand Kazem, Ali Rangarzan, Ali Sazdar, Jamil Karimian, Farid Rumi

In this indictment, the murder of five prisoners who were shot by the regime’s forces was also blamed on the prisoners.

The events of Sheiban prison in Ahvaz

On the evening of 31 March, 2020 inmates of the Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz staged a riot in protest of the coronavirus outbreak and the defenselessness of prisoners against it, as well as the taking of two prisoners for execution. In response, the prison officers attacked them and shot some of them.

Now, almost five months after those tragic and bloody events, most of the prisoners who were injured during the crackdown are still deprived of any medical treatment and care. Meetings are cut off and contacts outside the prison are very limited.

A large number of political prisoners, after enduring two weeks of interrogation at the Ministry of Intelligence and despite numerous injuries sustained as a result of the crackdown, are now exposed to a new case by the Ministry of Intelligence and the Prisons Organization.

The physical condition of most of the inmates in Ward 5 of Ahvaz Central Prison is reported to be serious and their injuries have become infected due to intentional neglect.

However, three prisoners sentenced to death "Ali Khosraji, Hossein Silavi and Nasser Khafaji" were transferred to an unknown location by security forces from the beginning of the protests, and the possibility of being secretly executed is high.

A brief description of a prisoner released after 31 March events

"When Ali Khosraji and Hossein Silavi were taken for execution, they protested against the unfairness of the verdict and the lack of proceedings in their case. The inmates of the ward also accompanied by these two prisoners and the protests and chanted slogans. Minutes later, Wards 8, 9, 10, and 5 joined the protest and set their blankets on fire.

“Ahmadzadeh, the head of the prison, and Gholamnejad, the prison's security guard, took over the leadership of the crackdown. They were stationed on the roof with Kalashnikovs and shotguns and fired at any men. Many prisoners were shot and fell to the ground.

“Each team of the prison employees was responsible for suppressing a unit with countless agents. They brutally fired directly at innocent prisoners, simultaneously with tear gas. The shooting was so intense that almost all the prisoners were injured and all the air conditioners, glass, and everything was destroyed.

The officers then entered ward 8 with fire support and hit the wounded prisoners with cables, round bars, and batons, and took them to prisons free air. They then formed a death tunnel, passing the barefoot prisoners through the death tunnel while the ground was full of shards of glass, they had created a horrible scene. Then it was the turn of the other wards.

Status of prisoners in Ward 5

“The situation of the prisoners in ward 5 was the worst. Among them were prisoners with 20 to 30 pellets trace on their bodies. The limbs of others were severely injured. Many of them had injured faces and some of them had broken bones. There were also prisoners who were knocked unconscious in the corners of the wards. Despite such circumstances, racist insults and chants and torture continued. It was as if the survival of the prisoners had angered the prison authorities and they were expecting the armed agents to finish the prisoners.

“8 p.m. the sound of ambulances could be heard outside the prison. More than 250 people were wrapped in blankets and placed on top of each other outside the prison. Meanwhile, at least 14 bodies were counted by prisoners. Prison officials made every effort to ensure that these victims were not identified by other prisoners.

“9 pm onwards on the same night, several groups of prisoners were forced to pass through the so-called death tunnel in the shed. Torture and beatings of prisoners who begged or sighed continued, and no treatment or care was provided. In addition, prisoners were not allowed to have drinking water. There were occasional shootings outside the prison as if to prevent families from gathering, and several people were injured, and some were arrested.”

Read More:

Summary of Repression and Human Rights Violations in Iran – July 2020