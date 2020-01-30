Elections or Appointments? The Blade of Censorship Also Falls on Rouhani’s Neck

Details Published: Thursday, 30 January 2020

The eleventh term of the Iranian regime's parliamentary elections is approaching and as of now, everyone knows the outcome and is reacting to the mullahs' nightmare.

Among those protesting the latest disqualifications is the regime’s President Hassan Rouhani who is protesting the current circumstances by asking whether these are elections or appointments?

On the other hand, the rival faction has so narrowed the field for the reformists that even the words of the President of the country have been found to be contrary to the public interest and became the victim of regime's censorship, and official state-TV refused to broadcast his speech.

Rouhani criticized the regime's Guardian Council over a meeting called Governors Conference on 27 January, for why the responsibility for the administration of the elections had been abducted from the government and that they become the main player on this subject.

Citing the position of the Ministry of Interior on the elections he said: “Ministry of Interior and the governors are the main actor of the law and the election. The constitution has been cautious and said that a system should supervise on the sidelines – that no one could violate. But now it became vice versa. The supervisor became the actor and the actor became the logistic of the election.”

While Rouhani knows well that the Guardian Council is a tool of Khamenei's control, and this is Khamenei who has decided this, he criticized the Guardian Council and the Expediency Council, saying:

“This is not possible that the law and the regulations that the government has adopted and passed to the parliament as a bill remain between the ground and the sky, and then our relationship with the world is disrupted? Is it possible that our banking relationship with the world is severed and disrupted? Who is deciding in this country?”

Of course, Rouhani knows well who decides in this country. But because he cannot speak frankly, he is forced in such a way as to repay all the wrongdoing and lies he has given to the nation in the face of the rival faction.

The rival faction was not idle either, and with the pretext that foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had spoken about negotiations in an interview with Der Spiegel, they staged a demonstration in front of the Foreign minister for the first time, attacking Zarif, and stating what country are you the foreign Minister?

The fact is that the helpless mullahs' regime is sweeping in crises and there is no way out. Khamenei has also clearly found that there is no other way than the contraction of the regime and has decided to keep the internal atmosphere of the country tighter and tighter, perhaps by passing through the Trump era, by unifying the parliament, and by shortening the rival faction’s hands on the drums of negotiations, in the hope that in the next round, Trump would not be elected and the doors would be open again for him.

This is the characteristic of all dictators who are neither able to grasp the reality of society nor are content to reduce their power a little. On the contrary, they always try to control everything, even minor things.

The fate of former presidents is a testament to this. When Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who had himself brought Khamenei to the helm of the regime, demanded that a change in the power of the supreme leader and even a discussion over a supreme council, Khamenei did something to him that by the next election he came in 30th place.

Mohammad Khatami, who entered the scene with talk of a dialogue among civilizations and took steps in the first round to bring the regime closer to the US and Europe, spoke of the paradox of the system when caught up in the bonds of factional feuding. And then he was driven out on charges of sedition.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was also Khamenei's most beloved president and the most obedient stooge, in the second round of his presidency threatened Khamenei and his system that he would reveal their secrets, and finally, he huffed and went to his village in Garmsar. And after he presidency, Khamenei took revenge and arrested his deputy.

Rouhani’s situation is much worse than previous presidents. Because while he is still at work, Hassan Abbasi, a former IRGC officer, threatened him and said, ‘wait until the end of your tenure and we will have you and all your associates in the corner of the prison’.

Apart from the dictatorial tendencies and their aspirations to globalize their revolution, the reality is that today the situation has changed at the base, and any movement by any part of the regime will no longer be to the benefit of the regime, and the winner will be the people.

The most important parameter that has changed is the policy appeasement with this regime, and the flames of the uprising that are lit up, which at every opportunity, flare and challenge the integrity of the regime.

The so-called reformists in the regime have passed their exam many times and have been rejected by the public every time. For the people of Iran, there is no longer any difference between the factions in this regime.

And when it comes to their benefits, all the factions in this regime showed how brutal they can be, like the killing of 1500 in the November protests. Everything else running in this regime is just about who can get, plunder and loot more from the people and Iran’s national treasures.