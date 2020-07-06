News : Infighting Iran FM Admits to Collaboration With Terrorist

Details Published: Monday, 06 July 2020

The Iranian regime’s Foreign Affairs Minister has admitted to coordinating all his actions with the terrorist commander of the Quds Force in weekly sessions that they had together.

It is not surprising that Mohammad Javad Zarif would have “coordinated” what he did with the now-dead terrorist Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on January 3, but it is surprising that he admitted it openly during a heated speech in the Iranian Parliament on Sunday.

Zarif said: “In regional talks, whatever we did, we coordinated with each other.”

He then turned on the other politicians in the chamber, who had accused him of “lying”, that those who really knew Soleimani would know that the pair had worked closely together.

To stress his relationship, he said: “Those who know Soleimani the Martyr and Seyed Hassan Nasrollah, and the Iraqi, Lebanese, and Palestine Resistance, they know, and not you. They know how our relations were.”

Then, in another part of his speech, during which he was constantly interrupted by politicians yelling at him, Zarif suggested that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was the only person responsible for Iran’s foreign policy.

He said: “What I said (during negotiations) the Leader heard. If I lied, he heard and said it was the truth. If I spoke the truth, he said that it was bravery.”

Then, he warned his fellow members of parliament that if the regime sinks, they will all go down with it, saying that they are all in the “same boat”, which just evokes the rats on a sinking ship metaphor.

He sais that the US “does not recognize liberals, reformists, conservatives, revolutionaries and non-revolutionaries”, which was supposed to scare the rest of the chamber into agreeing with him, but how could it? After all, the US doesn’t recognize things that aren’t there.

They don’t have a US Secretary of Ghosts and Ghouls either. And the regime knows that, in reality, there is no difference between the mullahs because they all swear allegiance to Khamenei.

Solemani was the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force for 22 years and was the regime’s second most powerful man, who was the “world’s number one terrorist leader” as the U.S president described.

The incident happened during Zarif’s first address to Iran’s new parliament which convened in May. The new parliament is dominated by MPs who oppose many of the policies of President Hassan Rouhani’s administration.

This was the second confrontation between the Majles and a Rouhani administration cabinet minister. Two weeks ago, members of parliament and its speaker Baqer Qalibaf lashed out at Communication and Information Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi criticizing his performance. Which is showing that the infightings in this regime are deepening more and more.

