News : Infighting Iranian MPs Call for Rouhani’s Impeachment

Details Published: Thursday, 09 July 2020

Caption: Regime's lawmakers also planned to ask Rouhani about the government’s strategic mistake that allowed the US withdrawal from the deal at the lowest cost, which is a significant defeat of the regime.

Several Iranian parliament deputies have called for President Hassan Rouhani to be questioned or even impeached on Saturday, according to Seyed Naser Mousavi Largani, a member of the parliament presidium. Riddled with the crisis, different factions of the mullahs’ regime now attack one another.

Largani told Fars news agency, which is linked to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), that the motion to question Rouhani has so far been signed by 200 deputies and that more signatories are expected.

During this session of parliament, at which Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had appeared, Mohammad-Taghi Naghd-Ali, a deputy from Sedeh (Khomeyni-Shahr) said that there should a trial to prosecute Rouhani and Zarif for treason.

Naghd-Ali said: “The road map that the parliament has chosen will not get us anywhere! To sit here and listen to the nonsense of some Ministers is fruitless… We can no longer cope with the [skyrocketing] dollar’s exchange rate of 21,000 tomans, Gold coin price of 10 million tomans, and the price of chicken being 20,000 tomans. These are the result of the policies of Rouhani and his team in the past seven years… It’s a waste of time seating and listening to the Ministers’ pointless words. Let us commence the President’s impeachment.”

While Ahmad Tavakoli, a member of the Expediency Council, told state-run website Alef that, although he does not oppose Rouhani answering the deputies’ questions before parliament, he believes that Rouhani should be impeached because he is “taking the country to the verge of collapse”. He said that any country could experience a currency devaluation of 25-50%, but that Iran’s situation is “catastrophic” and the government wasted $18 billion and 65 tons of gold in just four months in 2018, trying and failing to fix the problem.

Mojtaba Zonnour, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament, addressed both Zarif and Rouhani, who was not in the chamber at that time, saying that the Foreign Policy priorities of this government were “backward”.

While parliament deputy Gholamhossein Karami asked Zarif: “What has happened has been the result of your policies or the revolutionary thinking of the resistance? Was it the result of your efforts or Qassem Soleimani’s? Can you name an area where Mr. Rouhani’s government’s theories have not set the country back?”

Zarif said that foreign policy under the control of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and those like now-dead terrorist Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, saying that he coordinated with Soleimani every week.

