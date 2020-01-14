News : Insider Iranians Continue Protest Over Plane Downing

Thousands of brave Iranians came out to the streets in protest on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day over the Iranian regime shooting down a Ukrainian passenger flight and killing all 176 people on board.

The protests began in Tehran on Saturday evening, after a memorial at Amir Kabir University for those killed, and were led by students, which is not surprising considering that many of those who died were students.

The rallies soon spread to other universities and other sectors of society to become an uprising calling for the total and complete overthrow of the regime, specifically targeting supreme leader Ali Khamenei who is commander in chief of the Iranian armed forces.

Again, this is not surprising given how quickly the November 2019 protests over increased fuel prices spread and morphed into an uprising for regime change.

The Iranian people’s protests over the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane continued on Sunday with angry protesters calling the regime’s officials ‘liars’ for spending three days denying responsibility for the incident, blaming it on mechanical failure, and refusing to hand over the black box.

In Tehran, the Iranian people and students marched to Azadi Square, chanting slogans like, “The stupid leader is our disgrace” and “The IRGC commits crimes and the leader supports them!”. They continued even as the authorities blocked off their pathways and even as riot police and security forces shot rubber bullets and tear gas at them, with several video clips posted online showing women being wounded by security forces.

There were vigils and protests to commemorate the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash held in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Shadegan, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Karaj, Sari, Babol, Amol, Lahijan, Semnan, Shahroud, Tabriz, Qazvin, Zanjan, Shiraz, Urmia, Gorgan, Hamedan, and Arak. There were also several held at universities, including

Tehran University’s School of Management

Khajeh Nassir University

the University of Science and Industry in Tehran

Bou Ali University of Hamedan

the University of Damghan

Noshirvani University of Babol

Paris University of Karaj

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump warned Iran against killing protesters, warning them that the world and “more importantly, the USA is watching.”

“To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” He tweeted.

To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020