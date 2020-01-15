News : Insider MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

Published: Wednesday, 15 January 2020

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has admitted responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane last week, which killed 176 passengers and crew, and the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has played a leading role

in guiding the Iranian people during the recent major protests against the regime.

The MEK and their supporters say that the Iranian regime and its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tried to deny fault and prevent the truth from surfacing over three days. The MEK supporters recognized this as the same thing the regime did during the uprising in November when the Iranian regime launched a brutal crackdown and killed at least 1,500 peaceful protesters, wounded 4,000, and arrested 12,000.

This angered the Iranian people again and caused them to take to the streets, chanting "Khamenei, shame on you! Let go of the country!". The first protesters were university students in Tehran, but it quickly spread to other universities in the capital and other cities.

The MEK released footage online that shows thousands of students in Hafez Street, near AmirKabir University, where they called on Khamenei to step down and chanted"People haven't died for us to praise the murderous leader!", which is thought to be a direct reference to Khamenei, and “Down with the liar”, as they lambasted security forces.

While the MEK reported that at Sharif University in Tehran, the crowd was chanting "Down with the mullahs' regime principle!" and “IRGC is the shame of our country”. The MEK explained that people are determined to uproot the whole of the regime.

Other anti-regime slogans being chanted included:

“Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (Ali Khamenei), resign, resign”

“IRGC commits crimes, leader supports”

“Khamenei beware, we are the people and not thugs”

“Dictator and IRGC, you are our DAESH (ISIS)”

“We did not give martyrs, to praise the murderous leader”

“Do not call me seditionist, you are the sedition, the oppressor”

“Death to the oppressor, whether the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)”

The MEK reported that the Iranian regime’s anti-riot State Security Forces attacked the protesters, spraying tear gas and bullets, to disperse the crowd, but the brave protesters resisted and shamed the security forces over their involvement in the November crackdown.

Protesters chanted slogans like “The nation has not seen so many crimes”, “I kill whoever killed my brother”, “Incompetent IRGC, shame on you”, and “Don’t be afraid, we are all united”.

The MEK tweeted: “Ali Khamenei is responsible for all killings during Iran Protests and also the current catastrophic situation in Iran. The world must be holding him accountable for committing crimes against humanity.”

The MEK reported protests in many other cities of Iran, including Isfahan, Shiraz, Babol, Mashhad, Rasht, and Hamedan.

MEK spokesperson Shahin Gobadi wrote: “The protest by thousands of Iranians in Tehran and several other cities today and this evening burst the propaganda balloon of the regime regarding Qassem Soleimani’s elimination. Protesters chanted ‘Soleimani is a murderer, his leader. i.e. Ali Khamenei is also a murderer,’ and tore down Soleimani’s pictures. They held the IRGC and the regime’s leaders responsible for crimes in Iran and called for their removal.”