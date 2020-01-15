News : Insider European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

The three European countries that are a party to the 2015 nuclear deal have triggered a formal dispute mechanism following Iran’s breaching of key parts of the deal.

France, Germany, and the UK are all opposed to how Iran has gradually lifted all of its limits on the production of enriched uranium, which can be used to make nuclear weapons.

Following the decision by the European countries (EU3), Mohammad Mohaddessin, Chair of National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee released a statement in support of the EU3, saying that it is “a step in the right direction”, but urged them to do more, including reinstating the six UN Security Council resolutions on the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program.

Mohaddessin said: “The reinstatement is a vital step in preventing the religious fascist regime from acquiring nuclear weapons and its regional aggression. Delay in such a measure has until now seriously hurt peace and security in the Middle East region.”

He explained that NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi had previously warned that the circumvention of the six UN Security Council resolutions left the mullahs able to acquire nuclear bombs. She had also advised that any agreement with Iran should rest on a full ban on the regime’s enrichment and bomb-making programs, as well as its malicious activities in the Middle East.

Mohaddessin said: “Experience shows that any hesitation or delay in imposing comprehensive sanctions on the clerical regime in the hopes that it might abandon its anti-patriotic nuclear and missile programs or its export of terrorism to countries of the region, is a delusion that will further endanger peace and tranquillity in the region and the world.”

He further explained that the mullahs have benefited from the nuclear deal’s economic and diplomatic concessions without actually terminating their nuclear weapons project. These concessions have been used to help the mullahs export terrorism, launch missile strikes against other countries in the region, and violently suppress their own people. It has only led to increased conflict.

Mohaddessin said: “The European Union must jettison its policy of appeasement of the religious fascist regime in the final phase of this regime’s life. If the European Union seeks friendship and cooperation with Iran, then it should side with the Iranian people who are calling for “Death to Khamenei” in the streets of Iran. It will not serve Europe well to side with rulers whose hands are drenched in the blood of thousands of Iranians.”