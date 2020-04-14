Iran: Mullahs’ Concerns About the Level of Society’s Toleration

Details Published: Tuesday, 14 April 2020

On April 12, the Iranian regime’s propaganda sounded the alarm about pressures of the coronavirus crisis on the people’s health and livelihood, as well as the lack of “society’s toleration.” They also expressed their concerns about upcoming protests under the name of “social explosion.”

Obviously, the people are suffering from economic problems and an inability in providing their minimum necessities in this status quo. However, they were priory victims of the regime’s plundering and corruption before that the coronavirus was transferred to Iran by the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

In this respect, different factions warn each other about appearing “social-security problems” and weep crocodile tears for needy segments of the society. “Given severe pressures on the society’s economy, sprit, and concession, we may confront with intensively social problems,” the state-run Arman daily wrote on April 12.

The author of Arman’s article also advised the regime’s President Hassan Rouhani and wrote that he should “pass this period with smart and prudential management and building deep trust between himself and the society.”

However, society’s condition is likely a “social bomb” that may explode at any moment and “result in social disorder,” i.e. a popular revolt against the regime.

Nonetheless, the mullahs and their agents predicted a massive uprising according to “the existence of a protesting potential, lack of producing system, overcrowding of poor people, immigrants, and slum dwellers.”

Arman daily also relayed concerns of so-called ‘reformists’ and ‘moderate’ officials about the dire socio-economic condition. In reality, panic from the upheaval of hungry people, slum dwellers, unemployed youths, street sellers, and poor strata compelled the state-run daily to call on Rouhani to assign an agent for the empty seat of Social Deputy President in the cabinet.

“The [coronavirus] crisis has vast socioeconomic consequences along with many harms to society’s health. The consequences would be worse than the disease itself. It is possible to lead to social crises in a short period if we don’t take serious steps. Particularly, in the last year, we faced such social crises and there is a readiness for reviving them,” Arman wrote.

In this context, former Science Minister Mostafa Moeen exposed his concerns about the upcoming protests and the fate of the mullahs’ regime. “We cannot predict how the coronavirus would continue and it may lengthen for several months. However, the psychological and socioeconomic outcomes will remain until the end of this year and even in later years.

“Given the exaggeration of economic pressures on low-income deciles of the society, raising the unemployment among youths, and frequent dissatisfactions, the repetition of social or political tensions is possible,” the state-run Setareh Sobh quoted Moeen as saying on April 12.

Undoubtedly, Rouhani’s administration has been crippled to provide essential supplies for the people, let alone countering the socioeconomic consequences of the coronavirus crisis and setting the bankrupt economy.

One potential solution for the regime is resorting to the 200-billion-dollar wealth that is held in the major financial institutions and holdings affiliated with the supreme leader Ali Khamenei. However, the Rouhani administration is neither able nor willing to use this huge asset.

In fact, Khamenei has collected this mind-blowing wealth to preserve his regime by suppression, exporting terrorism, and interference in neighboring countries’ affairs. If it was supposed that this asset is spent for the Iranian people’s welfare and prosperity, the regime would never have plundered its own citizens.

In this respect, as the experience has proven, international humanitarian aid should be directly delivered to the public and hospitals, the democratic opposition contends.

The mullahs’ notorious background teaches us the regime pursues to exploit any opportunity for improving its nuclear weapons program, malign behavior in the Middle East, and a crackdown on the people. This is made clear by the regime’s decision to begin constructing a 6,000-ton destroyer while appealing for the West to lift sanctions and deliver it $5 billion as an emergency loan.

#Iran is ruled by a regime that is requesting a $5 billion "emergency" loan from the IMF to "address the coronavirus crisis" and yet is planning to start constructing a 6,000-ton destroyer in the next 12 months.https://t.co/oDCLSApDwQ — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) April 4, 2020

