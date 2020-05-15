Iran – Why All the Warnings of "Public Distrust?"

Details Published: Friday, 15 May 2020

'Public distrust' of the government is a code of expression of fear and panic over the nationwide uprising and the overthrow of Iran’s clerical regime, which has been particularly pronounced in the state-run media since the November 2019 uprising.

The code is now being repeated by the regime’s two factions and state media following the disclosure of the actual death toll of the coronavirus by the Iranian resistance (MEK/PMOI), and they are warning each other and the government as a whole.

Deep dissatisfaction and the potential for violence

In the latest application of the expression of ‘public distrust’ of the government, the state-run daily Arman Meli on 14 May relates it to dissatisfaction that leads to violence. It wrote:

“If the grievances become deeper and wider, it will cause deep damage to the country, and even people may turn from grievances to violence.”

This media by using the word 'violence' is referring to the explosive complaint of the people that lead to the uprising and aggression against the appearances of oppression of the clerical regime.

We saw examples of this explosive anger in the uprising of November 2019, and we saw how it shook the foundations of the Velayat-e-Faqih (clerical) regime.

The state media deliberately uses the word 'violence' to reduce the revolutionary and changeable burden of the uprising of the people.

Mustafa Tajzadeh, one of the regime’s elements, after the November uprising said with fear to the regime’s government:

“All of the events of 1999 (1999 student protests), I think, were no more than three deaths, but the numbers are now many times higher. So this shows that there is a problem, and after 20 years that the society (the regime) realizes the terrible consequences of violence in neighboring countries, and if it enters our country, everyone will lose; both the government, the people, and the next generation.

“In my opinion, the solution is to allow civil parties and institutions to express their protests in a specific place with their supporters so that it becomes clear how much of the society has a problem with this particular issue, and thus declare that the way to peaceful protest is open, and it will deal with violence.”(Hamshari, 25 November 2019)

The Islamic Republic should not repeat the Shah's mistake

The regime, while fearing any further uprisings, is trying to find out a solution for its problems as the same media suggests that:

“The Islamic Republic must not repeat the Shah's mistake. As it turns out that the decision to increase the price of gasoline and the way it has been implemented was wrong, they should move towards solving the problem and should not move towards further repression. With the events of 2019, the legitimacy of the political system in Iran was damaged, and the government must move to compensate. (Same source)

After the repression of the November 2019 uprising and the killing of more than 1500 people, the regime is fearing the same fate of the Shah’s regime.

Referring to the people’s distrust, the Arman daily wrote:

“If there is no social capital and public trust in society and the officials do not restore public trust, it is not possible to achieve successful goals. If the grievances become deeper and more widespread, it will cause deep damage, and this will destroy all gains.”

It must be emphasized that what here coded as the “gains” are the regime’s “gains” of 40 years of suppression of the people and not the gains of the people.

Sharq daily on 14 May wrote: “The main reason for the deterioration of public trust must be sought in the state-nation relationship”. It concluded: “Decreased public confidence in society has dire consequences.”

And the same media on its website wrote:

“With the end of Corona's story, the social, cultural, political, and economic demands of various societies, especially in the Middle East, which had been hit by this emergency crisis, will once again rise from the ashes. Common sense requires governments to make the most out of this available leisure time and, through political, social, and economic measures, to adjust and organize the hidden potentials (of protests) so that it may not manifest itself in a violent way at an unexpected time.” (Sharq online, 14 May)

The conclusion is that the state-run media tried to hide the truth, that the regime has reached its end and that it has no capacity to restore the 'public trust.' They have seen and tasted a part of these erupting volcano of the people’s anger against them, and therefore they know very well that this corrupt and criminal regime has no legitimacy among the people anymore.

