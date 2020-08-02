Iran’s Critical Situation, Regime’s Extreme Fear

Details Published: Sunday, 02 August 2020

Qaraei Moghaddam, a sociologist of Iran’s government, in an interview with Setareh Sobh on 1 August said: “I’m for many years the spokesman of the police think tank.

I have worked for many years as a sociologist in the Judiciary. I am not chanting. My speeches are based on pure theories. Youth have a critical situation and are tired. They are waiting.

“Two weeks ago, social media users reacted to the news of the execution of three young protesters of the November 2019 events, by posting more than 12 million hashtags 'Do not execute.' It is necessary to think about the condition of the youth. They have to think, otherwise, unfortunately, the danger is predictable. If this match is lit, it will be very difficult to put out the fire.

“Some 60 million people in this country of 80 million need livelihood assistance and this statistic is related to before the coronavirus. There are now 7 million unemployed young people. Inflation is rampant and unbridled. So, we have to wait, for social uprisings.

The uprising means exactly that what happened in December 2017 and November 208, and if the government cannot do something about the people's frustration with the economic problems, it must wait for the consequences and the next bad events. What can be seen in the protests of the sugarcane workers of Haft Tapeh or Hepco of Arak and the like, shows that the society is upset and worried. This shows that danger is lurking.

“Another danger that arises, movements will be from the south of the city and from deprived cities. Society is upset and there is a possibility that the society rises at any moment. In the events of 2017 and 2018, about 80 to 100 towns and villages, towns whose names had not even been heard of, stood up. Today, such a nationwide social uprising is predicted.

“Today, Iran has 13 to 14 million marginalized people. Marginalized means someone who has washed his hands of life. The old days have been passed, and some people today are hungry.”

Read More:

The Iranian Mullahs’ Style of Retreat

State-run media Etemad in an article entitled, “Dissatisfaction in Iran quickly turns into protest” about the confirmation of the death sentence of three young people accused of participating in the protests of November 2019, wrote:

“Recently, following the issuance and confirmation of the death sentence of three young people, accused of participating in the protests of November 2019, we witnessed an internet campaign that was met with a great response from citizens and cyberspace users on Twitter, Instagram and...

“The continuation of this different demand of the citizens led to the suspension of the sentence, emphasizing that the judiciary had already opened the way for retrial in this case, and as it was reported in the initial news, following the order of the head of the judiciary, the execution of this sentence has been stopped.

Quoting a sociologist, it continued:

“The first and most important issue is that Iranian society is in a state of movement and therefore dissatisfaction soon turns into a protest.

Secondly, the subject of the protest in this action was very clear and unambiguous.

Third, in terms of social values, the three people were oppressed, and the sentence was cruel. In other words, it was clear that in this case, the issue is the execution of some people, which certainly do not deserve such a ruling. In fact, a kind of consensus was formed.”

Expressing this fear, Ebtekar wrote: “Livelihoods have a long time ago reached the alarm point. The number of protesters is increasing day by day. In fact, when the protests reach the boiling point of the existence, is meaning that only protests are not anymore, the only subject. The launch of the Starving Movement can no longer be considered a civil protest.

“Our society has been living on the edge of the protest paradigm for a long time. During this time, this society has reached the boiling point many times, but it has subsided for any reason. The November protest was just a glimpse of the Starving Movement.

“The situation cannot be changed neither under the supervision of the parliament nor the management of the government. The situation is more acute than these. Current strategies have reached a dead end and we need to seriously reconsider our strategies.”