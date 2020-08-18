News : Insider Iran Protests Continue This Weekend

Details Published: Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Protests and strikes have continued across Iran this week, with any of them capable of being the spark that ignites an uprising.

Workers in the oil, natural gas, and petrochemical industries held their nationwide strikes for the 16th consecutive day on Sunday in 23 cities and 12 provinces. These cities were: Mashhad, Tabriz, Abadan, Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Isfahan, Ardabil, Khorramshahr, Urmia, Heris, Mehran, Ilam, Bandar-e Kangan, Asaluyeh, Tonbak, Shirvan, Hoveyzeh, Dashte Azadeghan, Lamerd, Mohr, Iranshahr, Zarandieh, and Qeshm.

Employers, contractors, and officials affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) are terrified that these protests will continue and spread, so they are doing whatever they can to end the strikes, but the workers said they will continue until the following demands are met:

Regular, on-time payment of wages

Insurance and other benefits

Dismissal of corrupt contractors

Cessation of dismissing workers

Formation of labor unions

Reduction in working hours

Bank facilities

Legal supervisory board

Meanwhile, contract teachers from across Iran, including Tehran, Qazvin, Alborz, Qom, Razavi Khorasan, and Khuzestan, gathered in front of the parliament to demand official employment, among other things. This terrified MPs, although any protest does, with one MP saying that three large groups had gathered outside.

Also on Sunday, railway workers in several cities, including Tehran and Mashhad, continued their strike and the HEPCO Arak Company workers held their 16th consecutive day of protests.

On Saturday, the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Agro-Industry Company workers entered the 63rd day of their strike in Khuzestan province with a protest in front of the Shush governorate, where they once again stressed the importance of uniting and vowed to continue their strike until these demands are met:

Payment of overdue wages

Renewal of insurance booklet

Rehiring of employees who were fired

The arrest of Haft Tappeh CEO Omid Assadbeigi, who should be sentenced to life imprisonment

Dismissal of corrupt employers

Return of stolen wealth to workers

Ending the careers of retired managers

Then, a group of people with disabilities in Abadan protested the confiscation of the entrepreneurial building, while Jarahi residents protested the hiring of non-locals in the security and services department of Mahshahr Oil Hospital when local unemployment is so high.

In Sari, people gathered to protest the building of the Finesk Dam on the Tajan River, which will destroy the environment, as well as the regime’s anti-Iranian policies.

On 6 August, Australia’s Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining, and Energy Union, expressed solidarity with Iranian workers who have taken strike action across Iran. The CFMEU said that the trade union, which represents around 144,000 workers, stood with Haft Tappeh workers.

