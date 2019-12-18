News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Message on International Support for Iran Protests

Details Published: Wednesday, 18 December 2019 23:45

Earlier this month, the leader of the Iranian opposition, Maryam Rajavi, sent a message to supporters in Paris who were holding a gathering in support of the Iranian people’s anti-regime uprising, in which she urged France to lead a European initiative to dispatch an international fact-finding mission to the torture chambers of Iran.

Maryam Rajavi began by saluting Resistance supporters in France for defending the Iranian people’s right to rise up against the regime to install democracy in their country, noting that the Iranian protesters, particularly the 1,500 dead and 12,000 arrested, in nearly 200 cities have been calling for regime change with both their words and their actions.

She said that the protesters are paying the highest of prices, but this shows that there is no other option than the overthrow of the mullahs, which is the “single most urgent political demand” of all Iranians. She said that the international community must stand with the Iranian people and their uprising, especially condemning the regime’s crimes against humanity in their brutal crackdown.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The uprising in November showed that the regime is not capable of containing the roaring tides of protests and social rebellion and that the Iranian people will never give in. The conditions will not revert back to the pre-uprising equilibrium. Horrified by the looming specter of being overthrown, the mullahs are resorting to outrageous crimes.”

She advised that the regime has nowhere to turn and no room to maneuver. The protests have overwhelmed the mullahs and will continue until the mullahs are removed.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Unfortunately, however, the international community has not responded properly to the crimes against humanity that are currently going on in Iran, in these very days. This approach is the continuation of the same trend which gave impunity to the masterminds of the massacre of political prisoners in the 1980s and especially in 1988. Crime against humanity during the November 2019 uprising is being led by the same officials who were responsible for the 1988 massacre.”

She explained that the people of Iran expect the international community to pressure the mullahs into ending the arrest, torture, and killing of protesters, as well as the overall suppression of human rights.

Maryam Rajavi said that the EU must stop appeasing the mullahs and not grant any more concessions to a regime that continuously slaughters protesters and breaches its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

She said: “The EU must pull the trigger of UN Security Council sanctions against this barbaric dictatorship which is a threat to global and regional peace and security [and] the UN Security Council must declare the Iranian regime leaders as criminals committing crimes against humanity and hold them accountable.”

She advised that France must lead a European initiative to dispatch an international fact-finding mission to the Iranian prisons, while the international community must condemn the mullahs’ internet blockade and assist the people of Iran in circumventing it.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Hail to the martyrs. Hail to the rebels for freedom. Hail to the Iran Uprising for regime change.”