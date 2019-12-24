News : Iranian opposition Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

Details Published: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 08:20

In our last piece on the Iranian opposition leader, we promised to look at Maryam Rajavi’s positions on various topics. It is easy to determine her positions because she has repeated them so many times in speeches and statements, many of which we will quote today.

Anti-Fundamentalist

In 1994, Maryam Rajavi spoke of the religious tyranny that has its roots in Tehran, saying that fundamentalism is the “greatest threat to peace in the region and the world” and that the Iranian mullahs are “exploiting the religious beliefs of over a billion Muslims” in order to pursue their expansionist agenda.

The Third Option

In 2004, Maryam Rajavi told the European Parliament that the only solution to the Iran crisis is the Third Option, which is neither appeasement nor war. It is instead, regime change by the Iranian people and its Resistance

She said: “If foreign obstacles are removed, the Iranian people and their Resistance are prepared and have the power to bring about change. And this is the only way to prevent external wars. No concession is going to dissuade the mullahs from continuing their ominous objectives.”

International Solidarity with Resistance

Maryam Rajavi is the leading figure in the struggle for democratic change in Iran, has led a global movement for over 25 years and garnered the support of some of the most respected politicians, military leaders, and activists in the world. She has gained international legitimacy for the resistance and won some incredible victories for them too. Let’s look at those now.

Delisting the MEK

One of Maryam Rajavi’s major victories was getting the Iranian Resistance removed from terrorist watch lists in the West through many years of court battles where it was determined that there was no evidence to suggest that the resistance belonged on the watch list. Maryam Rajavi highlighted that the placing of the resistance on the terrorist list was the result of the West attempting to appease the regime.

Campaigning to defend Resistance Members in Iraq

In 2009, the US handed over the protection of more than 3,000 Resistance members in Camp Ashraf to the Iraqi government, but this resulted in the Resistance members being attacked by the Iranian regime through their proxies in Iraq and the Iraqi government. Over 100 residents were killed and 1,000 injured.

The residents were then moved to Camp Liberty, where they suffered many more missile and rocket attacks, meaning that dozens were killed, and hundreds were wounded.

Maryam Rajavi led an international campaign to save the Resistance members and eventually got them relocated to Albania in 2016.

Calling for justice for victims of the 1988 massacre

In 2016, Maryam Rajavi announced a movement calling for justice for 30,000 victims of the 1988 Iranian massacre, mainly members and supporters of the Iranian Resistance.

The movement, which had the support of the families as well as Iranians at large, demanded the prosecution of all those involved and the publication of the names and burial sites of all victims. It made the massacre of political prisoners a top issue in Iran and forced the regime's leaders to break their silence.

In short, Maryam Rajavi has already done so much for Iran and she is ready to do so much more.