NCRI 10-Point Plan for a Free Iran
- Published: Tuesday, 07 January 2020 21:09
The Iranian people’s uprising against the regime, with the leading role of People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), entered its 50th day on Friday. The protesters have made it clear that they will not end their demonstrations until the regime is overthrown.
It seems clear that the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a coalition of democratic groups that has the MEK as its largest member and serves as the Iranian parliament in exile, will soon take power and bring democracy to Iran.
With that in mind, let’s look at the 10-Point political platform adopted by the NCRI, which will show us how Iran will soon be run.
- Free and fair elections: The NCRI sees the ballot box as the only path towards political legitimacy, so they want to transform Iran into a republic based on universal suffrage. Indeed, the MEK will hold democratic elections in Iran just six months after the mullahs are evicted.
- Ban on the death penalty: The NCRI opposes the death penalty and would abolish it in Iran
- Freedoms: The NCRI and the MEK seek a want a pluralist system, with freedom of parties and the press, assembly, and expression, as well as unconditional access to the open internet.
- Separation of Religion and State: The NCRI would bring into place the separation of religion and government, as well as banning discrimination against the followers of any religion and denomination.
- Gender Equality: The NCRI and all groups within it including the MEK champion complete gender equality in political, social, and economic arenas, so they would ban any form of discrimination against women. Women in the future of Iran would have the right to choose for themselves in areas of marriage, divorce, education, clothing, and employment. The MEK is also committed to equal participation of women in political leadership, as shown by the gender balance in their own leadership.
- Judicial System: The NCRI wants to establish a modern judicial system based on the principles of presumption of innocence, the right to defense, effective judicial protection and the right to be tried in a public court. They would abolish the mullahs’ Sharia law and allow all judges to remain independent.
- Equality: The NCRI believes all nationalities are equal and that the language and culture of all Iranian residents should be preserved as part of the nation’s human resources. All the members of this parliament in exile, including the MEK, support the plan for the autonomy of Iranian Kurdistan, adopted by the NCRI.
- Human Rights: The NCRI and the MEK are committed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and all of its international covenant and conventions. It would respect all human rights for everyone.
- Foreign Policy: The NCRI’s foreign policy will be based on peaceful coexistence with neighboring states, international and regional peace and cooperation, as well as respect for the United Nations Charter. This would also result in a non-nuclear Iran, free of weapons of mass destruction.
- Market Economy: The NCRI recognizes private property, private investment, and the market economy, believing that all Iranians must enjoy equal opportunity in employment and business ventures. They also vow to protect and revitalize the environment.