News : Iranian opposition Resistance Units Celebrate Solemani’s Death

Details Published: Friday, 10 January 2020

The Iranian regime is mourning the death of its top terrorist Qasem Soleimani and insisting that the Iranian people are united in grief and hatred for America, but nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact, Resistance Units and supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) across the country have been celebrating his death. Many Iranians held private parties, ate sweet pastries, and posted on social media that they were grateful to the US for eliminating the mass-murderer who was responsible for so much of their suppression.

Resistance Unit members in Tehran, Karaj, Borazjan, and Isfahan plastered up posters of resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and the opposition president-elect Maryam Rajavi bearing the quotes, “the people and resistance of Iran are resolute in overthrowing this regime” and “hail to the martyrs. It is time to rise”.

While in Tehran, Karaj, Yasuj, Lordegan, Bandar Abbas, and several other cities, rebellious youth set fire to the regime’s centers of repression and symbols of the regime, like posters of Soleimani.

Resistance Units in Tabriz, Kermanshah, and Tehran, handed out leaflets containing messages from Massoud Rajavi that urged the regime’s armed forces to surrender themselves to the people and stop fighting the overthrow of the regime.

In yet more places, Resistance Units scribbled anti-regime slogans, like “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”, on buildings. They vowed to continue their uprising until the regime is overthrown.

Resistance Units in Ahvaz and Isfahan put up banners of Maryam Rajavi, which explained that Soleimani’s death has dealt a major blow to the regime.

In Sari, Karaj, Tehran, and Isfahan, banners of Massoud Rajavi were plastered up, which called for the uprisings to continue and for the mullahs to be held accountable for their crimes.

One banner read: “The MEK’s goal is for the [Iranian] people to rule [their country]”.

In Karaj, Resistance Units were particularly enraged over the visit of Ebrahim Raisi, the chief justice of the Iranian regime and a key figure in the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. They destroyed pictures of him and set fire to the entrance of a Basij base in protest.

You should know that this resistance could carry a heavy price, with support for the MEK being punishable by death under the regime.

Amnesty International reports that MEK supporter Gholamreza Khosravi was executed in June 2014 for merely donating a small amount of money to the Iranian regime’s opposition satellite TV network Sima-ye Azadi (Voice of Freedom).