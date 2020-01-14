News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

In late 2019, the Iranian opposition president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, delivered a speech at the Resistance headquarters of Ashraf-3 on the 40th day of the nationwide Iran protests to hail the brave protesters who are standing up for freedom, especially those murdered by the Regime, who have become martyrs for the cause.

Here, we will look at Maryam Rajavi’s speech, focusing on how Iran is now an explosive and volatile society, how the Resistance Units turned that anger into an uprising, and how the regime responded by massacring a valiant generation.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The objective basis and root of this uprising is an explosive society seething with discontent. The protests flared up in cities to which deprived people from villages and small towns had migrated.”

She noted that the protests were seen all across Iran, naming Islamshahr, Robat Karim, and Zourabad, as just some of the nearly 200 cities that took part in the uprising because their situation is so deprived of services and they are essentially cut off from the rest of the country.

Maryam Rajavi said: “These cities and towns have not emerged overnight; they are the product of the regime’s plunder and pillage, particularly since the 1990s. The regime does not have any solutions because it is itself the one that has created so much misery, destitution, and social calamities.”

This, she said, leaves the mullahs at an impasse when they confront the hotbeds of rebellion as the repression will only make the uprising stronger in the long term. And the uprising will be back, stronger than ever. Even the regime was forced to admit that the resistance units have been working ceaselessly for two years to keep the protest fires burning in order to set the regime itself ablaze.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The November 2019 uprising proved the correctness and validity of the strategy based on resistance units and rebellious cities. The Iranian Resistance’s leader formulated and announced this strategy in 2013, after the massacre of PMOI members in Ashraf. Indeed, the idea of “resistance units” is a trailblazer and a guiding light for the rebellious young generation in Iran.”

She then explained that when the regime was faced with an uprising for freedom in Iran, the regime committed a crime against humanity by ordering a brutal crackdown. Protesters, many of them young and some of them children, were shot in the head and chest at close range. Their bodies were thrown into dams and water channels. Those arrested have been tortured and sexually assaulted. But Maryam Rajavi warned that the mullahs are “digging their own graves” because the crackdown has made the people that much angrier.

Maryam Rajavi said: “This is the dynamics of future uprisings and it strengthens the resolve of the people of Iran in their fight for freedom. A fearless, daring and enlightened generation has come to the battlefield with extraordinarily high morale to overthrow the regime. The rebellious generation of the November uprising is a significant force in the forthcoming showdown between the Iranian people’s great Liberty Army and the mullahs’ regime.”

In our next piece, we will look at why the word should speak out against the regime.

