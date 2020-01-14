News : Iranian opposition Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

Details Published: Tuesday, 14 January 2020

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi underscored the Iranian people’s desire for regime change during an interview with Fox News Channel on Sunday and called on the world to join the Iranian people in demanding freedom and democracy.

She then spoke about the most recent protests by the Iranian people, which were led by Iranian students, angry over the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) downing a passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board, most of whom were Iranians, and some of whom were international students.

Mrs. Rajavi said: “Yesterday and today, the students and people in Iran have again risen up. In their chants, they have targeted [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and the IRGC. They chanted ‘Commander in chief must resign’, ‘IRGC commits crimes and the leader supports’.”

She advised that these protests demonstrate the public desire for the regime to be overthrown and for a “democratic, pluralist republic” to be established. This dream is within the reach of the Iranian people and the Resistance Units and it’s for this reason, Rajavi said, that Khamenei has repeatedly, voiced alarm over the activities of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in Iran, who are guiding the people toward regime change.

Mrs. Rajavi then began to speak about the death of Qassem Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force and Khamenei’s second-in-command, who was taken out during a US drone strike in Iraq at the beginning of the month and described this as a “strategic blow” to the regime.

Mrs. Rajavi said: “Khamenei is weaker and more vulnerable than ever. The elimination of Qassem Soleimani was a strategic blow to his regime. Soleimani was responsible for the massacre of the people in Iran and the region.”

Mrs. Rajavi then explained that the regime’s downing of the commercial plane last week has only strengthened the people's resolve to overthrow the mullahs. She called it a “major crime” and a “crime against humanity”, much like the murder of at least 1500 innocent protesters during the November uprising, and called for those responsible, including Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, and the IRGC commanders, to be prosecuted. She noted that it is the International community’s responsibility to support regime change in Iran.

Mrs. Rajavi said: “The international community must support the struggle of the Iranian people and Resistance to overthrow this regime. This is the only way with which the world can rid the Middle East of terrorism, warmongering and religious fundamentalism.”

Add to Phrasebook No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian... Create a new word list...

Copy