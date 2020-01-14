News : Iranian opposition Floods in Southeastern Iran Cut off People’s Communication Routes

Details Published: Tuesday, 14 January 2020

Since January 11, floods in Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have made many problems for the region’s people. Reports show that floods have seriously harmed the residents of this province in 13 counties, including Iranshahr, Chabahar, Khash, Delgan, Zahedan, Sarbaz, Saravan, Sib and Souran, Fonouj, Kenarak, Mirjaveh, Nikshahr, and Hirmand.

Regrettably, a person has lost his life and a person has been missing in the south of the province until now.

Experts highlight officials’ imprudence about opening the Zirdan dam’s gates as the reason for the floods. Similar actions last April caused flash floods in Golestan and Khuzestan provinces, in the north and southwest of the country. April’s flash floods resulted in the death of dozens of people in many areas of Iran.

“Some 292 villages in the province need relief services… Many of the people in these villages are still surrounded by water and require aid,” the Mizan news agency quoted Deputy Director of Red Crescent Organization Hamed Sajjadi as saying on January 13.

“Failure to implement the planning required is one of the reasons for significant casualties and damages of floods in Iran. For instance, despite the country recently experienced floods in Golestan, Khuzestan, Lorestan, and Fars provinces, we left necessary prevention actions. We started several projects in dredging sectors, but we didn’t get them to the end and left in the middle,” the head of the Specialized Flood Assessment Committee Mostafa Fadaeifar said in talks with the reporter of Mehr news agency on January 13.

The media outlets also acknowledged that communication routes between 500 cities and towns are still cut off. Also, it is said that the airway is the sole route for relief for the needy people, however, there is no availability for such air transport. In fact, while the residents of these areas deal with many troubles, officials aren’t present in the flood-stricken regions. Authorities’ negligence is harming the people more than the damage caused by the floods.

On the other hand, Alireza Salimi, a member of parliament [Majles], criticized the functions of the Red Crescent organization. “There is a shortage of rescue equipment and manpower of the Red Crescent Organization in Sistan and Baluchestan,” ISNA news agency quoted Salimi as saying. He added, “Mr. President [Hassan Rouhani], Sistan and Baluchestan is mired in water and people face problems; the Red Crescent should help the people. Did they inform you that the Red Crescent [Organization] has no chief?”

“The real disaster in this province is the lack of relief and assistance to the affected people after the passing of 72 hours,” Aziz Sarani, MP from Sistan and Baluchestan said.

Officials’ imprudence factually is a small part of the horrible conditions that Iran is facing. It is the direct outcome of 40-year systematic corruption, mismanagement, and nepotism, in addition to squandering of the national resources in irresponsible and costly foreign policies. In this context, the people of Iran, as they have shown in the protests last November and in recent days, are absolutely desperate about their rulers. They intensively look for a democratic government that is able to guarantee the basic livelihood and welfare for the people. They seek a government that would pay more attention to their own people rather than extremist groups that spread fear and destruction in the region.

In this respect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, urged youths in the south of the country to assist flood-stricken people. “I ask patriotic youth in the south to assist our flood-stricken compatriots in Hormuzgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Kerman. Tens of thousands are besieged by flood or have lost their homes. Basic equipment to get aid to those areas is lacking in Iran. By destroying the environment, the mullahs have worsened the floods, doing nothing to help the victims. They squandered the nation’s wealth to pursue nuclear and missile projects and warmongering, leaving our compatriots defenseless in the face of natural disasters,” Mrs. Rajavi tweeted on January 13.

