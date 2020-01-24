News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi Message to Iran Freedom Convention: Part 1

Details Published: Friday, 24 January 2020

Maryam Rajavi, leader of the Iranian opposition, sent a message to the “Iranian people’s uprising for freedom” convention in California on January 11 where she noted that the uprising in Iran is bringing hope for a free and democratic Iran. Here, we will look at the speech in more detail.

She said that for the past few weeks, the Iranian regime has suffered a number of blows; perhaps most importantly the November uprising that brought the regime’s overthrow within reach.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The November uprising confirmed that the uprising by rebellious youths and the army of the deprived and the destitute, who rose up in December 2017, has continued and will forge ahead until it topples the religious tyranny in its entirety. The blazing uprising and subsequent developments proved that despite the regime’s bloody crackdown, our society has elevated its high morale and fighting spirit, and is heading towards yet another uprising.”

She said that the uprising has reached its peak, with the whole world hearing the cries for freedom of the Iranian people, even though the regime killed 1,500, wounded 4,000, and arrested 12,000 in a desperate attempt to maintain control.

Maryam Rajavi said: “They committed no offense other than demanding their rights and freedoms but were ruthlessly targeted by [the Iranian security forces because the regime was] terrified of the specter of being overthrown at the hands of our people.”

She said that the rebellious youth are “determined” to bring down the regime and will continue until they reach victory.

Maryam Rajavi said that Khamenei has lashed out at the Iranian Resistance, headquartered in Albania, for its role in the November uprising over the tripling of fuel prices, as if the Resistance was planning these months before, which would be strange considering most Iranian officials are denying prior knowledge of the price hike.

Maryam Rajavi said that the death of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in early January dealt a crushing blow to the regime’s export of fundamentalism and terrorism.

She said: “In circumstances where our society remains simmering owing to the sacrifice of more than 1,500 innocent young people across our homeland, the US elimination of the most important commander of Khamenei’s murderous Revolutionary Guards was an irreparable blow to the regime’s top brass. It was the Iranian people’s November uprising and the uprisings by the people of the Middle East, particularly the relentless sacrifices made by the people of Iraq, which set the stage for this blow. The regime resorted to foreign crises to evade the consequences of the November uprising, but it ended up setting a fire which quickly eliminated their own leaders.”

Thus, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is trying to show strength by launching missiles indiscriminately at US bases in Iraq. This ridiculous effort actually ended up with the regime shooting down a Ukrainian airliner over Tehran, mistaking it for a retaliatory missile from the US, and killing 176 civilians.

In our next piece, we will discuss Maryam Rajavi’s comments on Soleimani.