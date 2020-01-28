News : Iranian opposition Regime Tries to Praise Soleimani; Iranians Inside and Outside the Country Reject This

Details Published: Tuesday, 28 January 2020

As all factions of the Iranian regime come together to present the West with the lie that the Iranian people view the now-dead Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force Chief Qasem Soleimani as a hero, the Iranian people have come together to show their hatred of the entire regime, including Soleimani.

That’s why they’ve been chanting slogans like “Soleimani was a murderer and his leader [supreme leader Ali Khamenei] is a murderer” and “Our enemy is right here, [the regime] is lying that it’s the US” in the January protests.

Not only that, but the People's Mujahedin of Iran’s (PMOI/MEK) Resistance Units have been setting fire to posters and banners of Soleimani across the country.

On January 25, they torched his banner on Niayesh highway, Tehran, during the evening rush hour, and remained on-site to film their actions. The regime had to send in firefighters, whose trucks stopped traffic and ironically allowed more people to watch the poster burn.

Earlier that day, Resistance Units set fire to more posters in Tehran, Ardabil, Iranshahr, Khoy, Sabzevar, and Tabriz to show the depth of hatred Iranians feel towards the notorious terrorist Soleimani.

The Resistance Units’ activities have set an example for rebellious youth, who are further encouraged to destroy banners of Soleimani and Khamenei during their various protests.

On January 23, Resistance Units in Amol, Isfahan, Karaj, Kerman, Semnan, Tabriz, and Tehran torched banners and posters of Soleimani. (Kerman was Soleimani’s birthplace and where the regime paid $600,000 for one of the terrorist’s funeral ceremonies for propaganda purposes.)

Elsewhere, Resistance Units destroyed numerous Khamenei banners and posters, attacked an IRGC Basij base and set ablaze its sign and a Soleimani banner at the entrance, and torched an entrance of the regime’s “cultural” foundation related to the Intelligence Ministry.

One Resistance Unit member recorded his voice while burning a poster of Khamenei and regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini, saying “You bloodthirsty mullahs! Wait for the day in which the PMOI/MEK topple your rule and the Iranian people get rid of bloodthirsty mullahs like you and your regime’s authorities”.

The Resistance Units have also been installing banners of Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi in various cities, as well as writing anti-regime slogans on public property, including:

“The world must know that Massoud Rajavi is our leader”

“We will take back Iran from the mullahs”

“Massoud Rajavi: Iranian people will write Iran’s destiny through their efforts”

Worldwide protests in support of Iran people’s uprising

Iranians ex-pats and supporters of the Iranian Resistance groups, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) have gathered in various cities around the world in recent days to express their solidarity with the latest round of nationwide Iran protests.

These protests took place in Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and Austria, with the participants chanting slogans in support of the Iranian people, their uprising, and their desire for regime change.

In Canada, the demonstrators came out on Sunday despite the heavy snow to urge the international community, particularly Canada, to bring the mullahs to justice for their crimes against humanity and demand that all detained protesters be immediately and unconditionally released.

They held up signs that read, “Blacklist Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Ministry of Intelligence,” and, “Free Political Prisoners in Iran.”

On Saturday, in Amsterdam, the protesters chanted slogans like “We will not back down, instead of fight on for our freedom”, as they paid tribute to more than 1500 killed during the November Iran protests and the 120,000 executed by the regime over the past 40 years, by installing a huge banner with pictures of the martyrs.

They also put up a banner exposing the crimes of Iran’s so-called “moderate” President Hassan Rouhani’s during his tenure (2013-now), which read: “During Rouhani’s tenure, there have been at least 4,000 executions… and at least 7500 grave dwellers”.

That same day, in Stockholm, the protesters held up signs and chanted slogans in support of the Iranian people, while in Copenhagen, the demonstrators voiced their support for both the anti-mullah protests in Iran and Iraq. The Danish protesters even played an Arabic song belonging to the revolution

Also on Saturday, protesters in Vienna joined with members of the Iraqi Diaspora to also condemn the Iranian regime for its suppression of the Iranian people and its ruthless presence in Iraq, along with human rights violations in both countries. They chanted slogans in Persian and Arabic to show solidarity with both uprisings and urge the world to support regime change in Iran.

In a report on these protests, the NCRI wrote: “Since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests in November, the exiled Iranians, especially the MEK and NCRI supporters, have held various protests gatherings around the world echoing the voice of the Iranian people and their demand for regime change. They will continue doing so. “