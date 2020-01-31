News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi Message to Iran Freedom Convention: Part 3

Details Published: Friday, 31 January 2020

Maryam Rajavi, leader of the Iranian opposition and the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), sent a message to the “Iranian people’s uprising for freedom” convention in California on January 11 where she noted that the uprising in Iran is bringing hope for a free and democratic Iran. Here, we will look at the speech in more detail.

In previous posts, we have spoken about how Maryam Rajavi believes that the downfall of the regime is imminent, as shown by the November and January uprisings in Iran, and how the mullahs were dealt a massive blow by the assassination of their top terrorist Qasem Soleimani during a drone strike by the US on January 3. Now, we will look at how she implores the rest of the world to end their appeasement of the mullahs and help the Resistance to liberate Iran.

Maryam Rajavi began this part of her speech, by telling her compatriots, supporters of the Iranian Resistance, and honorable dignitaries that the final countdown for the mullahs’ regime has begun, noting that the brave people of Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon have trapped the mullahs’ religious dictatorship and there is no escape for them.

She said: “Today, one can see the dawn of a free Iran in the unrelenting uprisings and struggle of resistance units. We seek to establish a democratic, free and progressive Iran based on people’s free choice and suffrage, based on the separation of religion and state, based on pluralism, gender equality, the autonomy of the oppressed ethnic groups, and the abolition of the death penalty.”

Maryam Rajavi then said that the international community must speak out about the regime and not remain silent on the issue. She said that the UN Security Council needs to declare the clerical regime’s leaders as perpetrators of crimes against humanity for their “suppression and bloodshed” of people living in the Middle East, as well as dissidents in the West.

Stating that the mullahs must be held accountable, she again urged the United Nations to send fact-finding missions to Iran immediately to investigate the cases of those killed, wounded, and imprisoned during the protests.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The world must recognize the legitimacy of the resistance and struggle of Iran’s rebellious youth against the murderous Revolutionary Guards. They must recognize the struggle of the people of Iran to overthrow the regime.

I call upon each and every one of you, Iranians residing in the US, to aid the uprising in Iran and assist the rebellious youth and resistance units. You must enlist the support of the people of America and their elected representatives and statesmen for the Iranian people and Resistance to overthrow this inhuman regime.”

She advised that there is no other option to deal with the regime and rid the world of its terrorism, wars and religious fundamentalism.

Maryam Rajavi said: “This is the most urgent duty of all honorable and freedom-loving Iranians in the US and in any other country to draw the attention of the international community to this basic fact.



Iran will be free. This is the verdict of history and the logic of evolution. Be certain of it and add to your resolve to make it happen.”