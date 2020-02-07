News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi Doing What the Regime Doesn’t

Details Published: Friday, 07 February 2020

The leader of the Iranian opposition, Maryam Rajavi, paid homage at Ashraf 3 in Albania on January 12 to the 176 civilians who lost their lives when the Iranian regime shot down their plane as it left Tehran airport.

The Ashraf residents expressed their anger at the Iranian regime, their sorrow at the loss of life, and their condolences to the families of the victims, as they lit candles and laid flowers in front of pictures of the victims.

The Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired missiles at the aircraft on January 8, somehow believing it to be an incoming rocket after the regime fired missiles into Iraq earlier that day. They then covered it up for three days before being forced to admit their wrongdoing.

Maryam Rajavi addressed this ceremony and once again said that this was a crime that the Iranian people and their resistance would not forget, especially as it happened so close to the regime’s massacre of 1,500 protesters during the November uprising. That’s why, she said, so many young Iranians and university students poured into the streets for the January uprising, to mourn their friends

Maryam Rajavi said: “The fury and anger of their friends in universities and cities across the country once again confirmed that the people of Iran will neither forgive nor forget.

They will neither calm down nor disperse but will remain in the scene and continue to cry out: Death to the principle of Velayat-e Faqih, down to the dictator. The people of Iran do not want Iran’s ruling dictatorship.”

She said that the protests by the Iranian people in January showed that the more the regime cracks down on Iranian civil liberties, including the right to protest, and attempts to kill the people, the more that Iranians will fight back

Maryam Rajavi said: “The people of Iran, particularly young people, and students, responded to the mullahs’ murderous supreme leader… the scenes of universities in Tehran and other Iranian cities, and the cries of Iranian people, students, rebellious youth, and resistance units displayed a small part of this anger and rebellion, and the Iranian people’s will to overthrow [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei who is the source of their misfortunes.”

She continued by saying that Khamenei was angry because the Iranian people’s protests shattered the image of Iranians uniting behind him, which he wanted to present during the funeral processions of terror Master Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike on January 3.

Maryam Rajavi then praised her husband and fellow Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi, for serving as the “voice of the Iranian people” for years, saying that he had backed the oppressed Iranian people and elevated their demands at every opportunity. She said his voice was a “harbinger of hope and triumph” and “signaled the day of reckoning” for those who oppressed the Iranian people for 40 years.

She quoted him as saying: “Time has come for crushing the inhuman regime.”