Anti-Regime Rallies Around World

Details Published: Tuesday, 11 February 2020

On the eve of the Iranian regime’s anniversary, Iranians and their supporters across Iran, Europe, and North America staged a major anti-regime campaign in support of freedom in Iran.

In Iran, the Resistance Units put up posters of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Shiraz, Tabriz, Rasht, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Gachsaran, and Karaj.

These posters contained the messages:

“My vote: regime overthrow”

“Overthrow of the inhuman regime is certain”

“Rebellious neighborhoods have frightened the mullahs”

“Rebellious cities will uproot the religious dictatorship”

“Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs”

“Down with Khamenei, long live Rajavi”

“Whether January or November, our fight will be in the streets”

While on February 8 and 9, ex-pat Iranians and their supporters in Brussels, Geneva, London, Oslo, Rome, Stockholm, Toronto, and Washington, DC, staged rallies in support of the Resistance Units, where they condemned the Iranian regime for its brutal crackdown on protests and political opposition.

The rally participants called on the international community to support the Iranian people’s desire for regime change and urged the United Nations to immediately send a fact-finding mission to Iran to visit the prisons and the thousands arrested during the November 2019 uprising.

Maryam Rajavi sent a video message to the rallies, where she explained that the mullahs stole the anti-monarchic revolution from the people and put in place another dictatorship.

She said: “For over 40 years now, our nation has been under the occupation of criminals that have generated a record replete with corruption, theft, destruction, death, and export of terrorism and warmongering.

Dictators, both the Shah and the Sheikh, believe that they are entitled to a lifetime of dictatorship. That is why they recognize no bounds when it comes to shedding the blood of innocents.

But our people have always been rebellious towards and refused to surrender to, the ruling religious fascism. They have not ceased the struggle for freedom even for one day.

The more than 1,500 martyrs of the November uprising, and the 120,000 executed political prisoners all champion the same message: The Iranian people deserve freedom, democracy, and equality and are paying the price to achieve it.”

She then urged the international community to: