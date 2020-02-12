News : Iranian opposition A Brief Look at the MEK: Part 2: Political Platform

As the Iranian regime’s inevitable downfall emerges, with ever-increasing crises both home and abroad, we think it's important to look at the group that has been fighting the mullahs since the beginning and will soon crush the regime.

The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has been instrumental in exposing the regime’s wrongdoings since the mullahs came to power, most notably surrounding human rights abuses and the secretive nuclear program. They have also been helping the Iranian people to organize their anti-regime protests over the past few years.

Once the Iranian regime has been crushed, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) will rule for a six-month transition period until free and fair elections can be held. The NCRI is a coalition of Iranian Resistance groups, with the MEK as its largest member, and serves as a parliament-in-exile.

But what will they do when in power? Well, the NCRI has adopted a 10-Point political platform to tell you exactly what they’ll do. Let’s look at it now.

1) Free and fair elections: The MEK believes the only way to achieve political legitimacy is to be voted in with a democratic election. They want a republic with universal suffrage.

2) Pluralism: The NCRI seeks a pluralist system, with freedom of parties and all individual freedoms, including assembly, expression, and the press. They also support unconditional access to the Internet for all.

3) Human Rights: The NCRI is committed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and international covenant and conventions, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention against Torture, and the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women.

4) Gender Equality: The NCRI believes in total gender equality in political, social, and economic arenas. They would abolish any form of discrimination against women and allow women the freedom that men enjoy in areas of clothing, marriage, divorce, political leadership, education, and employment.

5) Judicial System: The NCRI and of course MEK believes in justice and the rule of law, so they would establish a modern judicial system based on the principles of presumption of innocence, the right to defense, and the right to be tried in public in front of an independent judge. They would also get rid of the mullahs’ Sharia law, which would involve banning the death penalty.

6) Religion and State: The MEK would also separate Religion and State, as well as ban any form of discrimination against the followers of any religion and denomination.

7) Equality: The NCRI and the MEK is committed to the equality of all nationalities and supports the plan for an autonomous Iranian Kurdistan, adopted by the NCRI.

8) Market Economy: The MEK recognizes private property, private investment, and the market economy, so they believe that all Iranian people should enjoy equal opportunity in employment and business ventures.

9) Foreign Policy: The MEK’s foreign policy is based on peaceful coexistence, international and regional peace and cooperation, as well as respect for the United Nations Charter.

10) Nuclear Policy: The MEK wants a non-nuclear Iran, free of weapons of mass destruction.

