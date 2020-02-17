News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Speech to Stockholm Rally: Part 1

On the anniversary of the Shah’s overthrow in Iran, freedom-loving Iranian in Stockholm, Sweden, held a rally in support of the Iran uprising and asking the international community to also support the resistance.

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition, sent them a video message. In these two articles, we will look at what she said.

She began by praising the rally participants for echoing the Iranian people’s cries for freedom and desire to overthrow the “inhuman clerical regime”, saying that their goal is to ensure that the Iranian people’s sovereignty is not usurped.

Maryam Rajavi said: “This is the Iranian people’s right for which they have fought and paid the ultimate price, and they will certainly achieve it.”

She then began to speak about how both the Shah and the mullahs believe that they are entitled to dictatorship, which is why they don’t care about committing murder and other crimes to remain in power. She that that history teaches us that the ultimate victory belongs to the Iranian people.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The anti-monarchic revolution of 1979 is unforgettable, owing to the remarkable solidarity, sacrifices, and unity that it inspired for the cause of freedom. Khomeini usurped that revolution and was able to establish the mullahs’ dictatorship in place of people’s sovereignty.”

She continued: “This is while our people demanded freedom, independence and the establishment of a republic. And in the people’s eyes, Islam, too, guaranteed the ideals of freedom, independence, and a people’s sovereign republic, not the mullahs’ absolute rule.”

For over 40 years, Maryam Rajavi explained, Iran has been occupied by criminals who stole power and now run the country. She said that the mullahs’ record is filled with “corruption, lies, theft, destruction, death, [the] spread of fundamentalism, terrorism, and misogyny”. How can they be in charge?

She said: “This is an outlaw dictatorship that boasts the highest per capita number of executions in the world and has executed the largest number of women.”

Maryam Rajavi then cited the crumbling economy, which has one of the highest inflation rates in the world and has more than 10 million unemployed people, over 50% of whom are university graduates.

She said: “The mullahs have imposed circumstances in which 60 percent of the labour force are pushed out of the labour market. Their policies have led to the increasing rise in the 20 million-strong population living on the fringes of the cities. They have created a situation in which Iran is now fourth on the international ranking of the most miserable countries in the world.”

In addition to the economic disaster of the 40 years of the mullahs’ rule, it is the environmental disaster, with destroyed soil, polluted air, devastated forests, and dried water sources.

Maryam Rajavi said: “We see a people who are vulnerable in the face of natural disasters, such as floods and earthquakes; they are victims of road crashes and deaths; they are weakened and distressed by poverty, and are forced to sell their body parts; they are humiliated by the regime-triggered suppression, unemployment, and social ills like drug addiction.”

In our next piece, we will talk about the uprisings of the Iranian people.

