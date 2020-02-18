News : Iranian opposition Rajavi: Iran Regime on Brink of Overthrow

Details Published: Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition, said in a recent interview that the Iranian regime is on the brink of overthrow and has no way out.

She said the main reason is “volatile and explosive” disenchantment and discontentment among the Iranian people, something the mullahs have no solutions for. She further advised that there have been five rounds of anti-regime uprisings since 2018, as well as countless protests by multiple sectors of society, from government workers to defrauded investors to students.

Rajavi said: “Regime authorities admit that 96% of Iranian society is opposed to the regime. Support for the religious dictatorship is shaky even among the remaining few percents of regime sympathizers.”

She further explained that the dire state of the economy, huge environmental disasters, and the regime’s inability to export oil due to international sanctions are only making the problem more pronounced, citing the November uprising as proof.

Rajavi said: “The regime finds itself at a dead end. Whatever path it takes, it undermines its own existence. For example, the regime has an urgent need to increase its revenues.”

She also spoke about the assassination of Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, who was essentially the second-in-command in Iran and was behind their most heinous crimes in the Middle East; especially attacks Iranian dissidents.

Rajavi said: “Qassem Soleimani has no substitute in the regime and with his death, the strategy of exporting terrorism and war, which is one of the pillars of the regime’s survival, received an irreversible blow.”

She noted that the Iranian people had celebrated his death and ripped down his posters, which is a far different story to the one the mullahs have been presenting of millions mourning the loss of this murderer.

Rajavi further dismissed the idea that the failed policy of appeasement of the Iranian regime, which has been followed by Western countries, has produced any positive results or improved human rights, explaining that the Iranian people have suffered greatly under the regime and continue to do so. But Western governments and even the United Nations have failed to act appropriately.

She said: “The problem is that despite all this, governments, and most importantly the UN Security Council, have ignored the dire human rights situation in Iran in the name of their economic and diplomatic interests.

"We call on the governments of Europe and the United States to make their relations with the mullahs' regime contingent on putting an end to the arrest of protesters and the release of thousands of those detained during and after the uprising in November 2019.”

Rajavi advised that the Iranian Resistance has a “solid infrastructure” to bring about its “specific and concrete plans for the future” and is “the best guarantor of popular sovereignty after the downfall of the mullahs' regime”.

Read more:

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change