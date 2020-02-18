News : Iranian opposition Iranian Youths Attack Iran Interior Ministry

Details Published: Tuesday, 18 February 2020

In the early hours of Monday, February 17, defiant youth in Tehran attacked the Interior Ministry of the Iranian regime on Fatemi Street and parts of the building even caught fire.

The Interior Ministry has played a vital role in suppressing the Iranian people’s nationwide uprisings in November 2019 and January 2020, as well as previous uprisings.

Iran’s Minister of the Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, who called for the violent crackdown on the peaceful November 2019 uprising, thanked the State Security Force and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for the massacre of the unarmed, mostly young, protesters.

His remarks about the state-ordered massacre of 1,500 people, which also left 4,000 wounded and 12,000 arrested, are about as chilling as it is possible to be.

On December 17, 2019, Mahmoud Sadeqi, the regime parliament’s deputy from Karaj, asked Rahmani Fazli why protesters had been shot in the head.

This is a perfectly legitimate question because in most countries, the only people shot disqualifying by security forces are suspected terrorists wearing what looks like suicide vests. The goal here is to stop the bomb from being activated and causing further loss of life, but what harm were unarmed protesters doing? Who were their chants going to kill? What damage were their signs causing?

Rahmani Fazli callously responded: “Well, they were shot in the leg too.”

The Interior Ministry is also responsible for organizing the mullahs’ sham parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for Friday, February 21.

These elections, more so than ever before, have been accused of astronomical fraud and vote-rigging because the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has done his level best to disqualify any candidates from the rival faction in order to consolidate his power and keep the regime in power for that little bit longer.

The Guardian Council, which is directly or indirectly appointed by Khamenei, has made sure that in all—but 30 seats, Khamenei’s candidates are the only ones standing, which even means disqualifying 90 sitting MPs.

In related news, the defiant Iranian youth, attacked the Iranian primary center for torture and suppression in Isfahan Province in the early morning of Sunday, February 16, setting it ablaze, according to the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

They wrote that the local Office of Government Punishments has played an “active role” in the arrest and torture of Iranian people and youth, particularly during the November 2019 uprising.

