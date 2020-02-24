News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Speech on the Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution

On February 11, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave a speech to mark the 41st anniversary of the Iranian regime stealing the people’s revolution.

She began by paying tribute to the martyrs of the fight for freedom in Iran now we will look at how regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini stole the revolution.

Maryam Rajavi explained that there is no doubt that Khomeini stole the anti-monarchic revolution from the people, taking their passion and hope too, but how, she asks, was he able to?

Well for that we will have to journey back through the multiple revolutions led by the Iranian people since the beginning of the 20th century. You see, the 1979 revolution was the result of numerous sacrifices made by the Iranian people and their resistance over the last 120 years; including:

the Constitutional Revolution of 1906

the Jungle Movement and the uprisings led by Shiekh Mohammad Khiabani , Colonel Mohammad Taqi -Khan Persian , Tangestanis , Chakoutahis

Mohammad Mossadeq’s nationalist movement

the sacrifices by the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and the Fadaees in the 1970s

Maryam Rajavi said: “The imposter Khomeini emerged from a sordid ancestry that included Sheikh Fazlollah Nouri and mullah Abolqassem Kashani, who was doggedly allied with and aided the ruling tyranny. Khomeini and his circle of mullahs, who began to dominate the Iranian people's destiny, had nothing to do with this struggle and the suffering associated with it; they had neither endured any pain or suffering for the achievement of freedom for the Iranian people nor had they any fundamental belief in freedom or democracy.”

She further explained that the Shah's tyranny, including the suppression of nationalist parties and revolutionary movements, and help from Western governments helped Khomeini seize power in Iran. She noted that, if Khomeini, had sympathized in any way with the revolution, he would have instituted democracy, rather than destroying any hope for it under his rule as soon as he took control.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Had Khomeini allowed the revolution to progress on its natural trajectory, had he allowed the people the opportunity to make their natural choice and had he refrained [from suppressing] the MEK through en masse executions, brutal torture, and a notorious machinery of espionage and terrorism, Iran would have obtained sustainable freedom and democracy despite all the ebbs and flows.”

She advised that the majority of those executed by the clerical regime in the 1980s, especially during the 1988 massacre, were the same people who organized that protests that led to the revolution. This is no surprise. The regime wanted to destroy anyone who would overthrow them.

Maryam Rajavi said: “We must underscore the fact that the usurpation of the revolution's leadership was also an outcome of the reactionary thought and class dispositions within Iranian society. Khomeini and his demagogy did not descend from the heavens. Rather, he ‘reflected the blemishes and sediments hidden in the depths of society’."

She then quoted her husband, and fellow resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi as saying that the social foundations of the Khomeini regime represent "all of the historical weaknesses, disorganization, ignorance, and backwardness of our society. Beyond all this, he contaminated and violated the word 'revolution.'"

In our next piece, we will look at the hidden collaboration between the Shah and the mullahs.

