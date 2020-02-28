News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Speech on the Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution: Part 2

On February 11, leader of the Iranian opposition, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi gave a speech to mark the 41st anniversary of the Iranian regime stealing the people’s revolution. She began by paying tribute to the martyrs of the fight for freedom in Iran and how regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini stole the revolution.

Here we will look at what she said on the collaboration between the Shah and the mullahs.

Maryam Rajavi explained that the mullahs used to collaborate with the Shah and his notorious secret police (SAVAK) before the 1979 revolution. She said that those in the Shah's regime that are still left, sided with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the paramilitary Bassij members. This shows there is no difference between the two regimes.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The mullahs go to great lengths to propagate monarchist social media propaganda and the fantasy of the Shah's remnants aspiring to return Iran to the past. They do this to defy the prospect of a free and democratic future. Otherwise, it is common knowledge that the return of the monarchist fascism, which was overthrown by a widespread revolution and with chants of "death to the Shah" by millions of Iranians, is impossible.”

She further advised that the blood of the martyrs that had been spilled in pursuit of the revolution had not been wasted. Rather, it allowed the Iranian people to see more clearly the wrong that had been done by the Shah and the mullahs.

Maryam Rajavi quoted Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian resistance as saying that the martyrs’ blood " ascended to the sky, became denser, and descended again as the dew of awareness on the Iranian people so that they could distinguish between right and wrong".

She assured us that it was no accident that Iranians’ response to reactionary ideology was resistance. Even after 40 years of rule by Supreme Leaders Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Khamenei, Iran is “the flower garden of struggle and uprising instead of the salt marsh of despair”.

Maryam Rajavi quote Mr. Rajavi again, this time in relation to the life and death test for the Iranian people in the context of Khomeini's rule. In this speech, Massoud had said that it would be naïve to assume that one could attain freedom without paying the price. Instead, he said, it was the Iranian people’s responsibility and duty to resist and rebel against the mullahs’ rule.

He said: “Due to concrete historical, social, and class reasons, a great threat exists, and each individual, each group and each movement, consistent with their method of confrontation and addressing that threat, acquires its role as well as its value; some surrender, some cooperate, some retreat, some feel they are owed something, some weep, moan and complain, and others rise up, wage a resistance and struggle against that threat."

In our next piece, we will look at what Maryam Rajavi had to say about the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and the two recent uprisings against the regime by the Iranian people, which are examples of the Iranian society’s defiant spirit.

