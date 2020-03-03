News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Speech on the Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution: Part 4

On February 11, head of the Iranian opposition, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, gave a speech to mark the 41st anniversary of the Iranian regime stealing the people’s revolution. She began by paying tribute to the martyrs of the fight for freedom in Iran and how regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini stole the revolution.

Here we will look at what she said on the Iranian people’s boycott of the sham parliamentary elections on Friday, February 21, even though her speech was made before the election.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The tensions, weaknesses, and chaos prevailing the regime's parliamentary elections are the outcomes of these uprisings, which have shaken the ground underneath the mullahs from Beirut to Baghdad and Tehran.”

She explained that the mullahs' factions saw increased infighting in the run-up to the parliamentary elections, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Guardian Council disqualifying the majority of candidates from the faction of President Hassan Rouhani, including 90 sitting members of parliament.

At first, the rival faction called out this and condemned this “selection”, but then they turned back and encourage people to vote once they realized that there would be a mass boycott because the people do not trust the regime.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The Iranian Resistance has on numerous occasions revealed that, in addition to systematic fraud, the regime announces the results of every sham election after multiplying the number of fabricated votes in the last stages conducted at the Interior Ministry. Now, the regime's president admits to these fabricated numbers at the elections office of the Interior Ministry.”

Of course, all elections under the regime have been, without exception, marred by vote-rigging and inflation of the turnout. This is because the mullahs want to pretend that their rule is legitimate, concealing their suppression, murder and plunder. They are trying to hide the fact that the Iranian people are suffering, with 20 million people below the poverty line and 10 million unemployed.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Our people know full well that a parliament formed based on this sham election is a "parliament" of barbarism, lies, and evil. The laws that this parliament has ratified over the past 40 years have served and will serve no purpose other than increasing suppression, misogyny, and plunder, and are contrary to the people's interests and therefore null and void.”

Of course, while Khamenei tried (and succeeded in) filling the Iranian parliament with his ultra-loyalists, all of the mullahs are involved in the regime's crimes and all of them were already loyal to him.

Still, even though he saw this as a way to consolidate power and prevent the regime from crumbling, the regime will fall soon.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The Iranian people have cast their real vote during the November 2019 and January 2020 uprisings. This vote is summarized in the slogans of "down with the principle of velayat-e faqih," "death to Khamenei," and "death to Rouhani." And on this basis, the people will boycott the mullahs' illegitimate parliamentary elections more than ever before.”

She continued: “The boycott of the sham elections is a patriotic duty and the bond of the Iranian people with their martyrs, especially the over 1,500 martyrs of the November uprising. This boycott sides with the demands of the arisen people and students in January for the overthrow of the entirety of the illegitimate regime of the velayat-e faqih.”

In our next piece, we will look at the five nationwide uprisings that have put the spotlight on the Shah and the Sheikh.

