Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi's Speech on the Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution: Part 5

Details Published: Thursday, 05 March 2020

On February 11, leader of the opposition president, Maryam Rajavi gave a speech to mark the 41st anniversary of the Iranian regime stealing the people’s revolution.

She began by paying tribute to the martyrs of the fight for freedom in Iran and how regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini stole the revolution.

Here we will look at what she said on the five nationwide uprisings from December 2017 until January 2020 that have shown the Iranian people’s widespread hatred of both the mullahs and the Shah. These uprisings showed that the Iranian people wanted to overthrow the regime in its entirety.

Maryam Rajavi began by speaking about the “ceaseless protests” by people across Iran in 1979 that resulted in the Shah's overthrow and how these protests have started again against the mullahs. Just like in 1979, these protests are not stopping or slowing down, even though the regime has launched a major crackdown, just like the Shah did.

She advised the Iranian people, with the help of the Resistance Units and the Army of Liberation, will soon overthrow the mullahs. She further said that the people do not want the return of the Shah, which is a lie that the mullahs are spreading in order to make it seem like they should remain in power.

Maryam Rajavi said that due to the numerous sacrifices of the Iranian people, including the martyrdom of over 120,000 Resistance members, the people, and their Resistance were set to overthrow the regime through protests and public rebellion

She said: “Five nationwide uprisings from December 2017 to January 2020, have underscored this demarcation through the activism of the masses on the ground.”

Maryam Rajavi then went on to explain how the protests had progressed over time. She said that in December 2017, protestors were rejecting any differences between the so-called "reformers" and the so-called "hardliners" within the regime. Then, in November 2019, the people were furious with the regime as a whole. Finally, Maryam Rajavi said, in January 2020, the people cried “we want neither the crown nor the turban”.

She said: “No to Shah, no to Sheikh. Long live the democratic revolution of the Iranian people. Yes, to freedom, yes to democracy and yes to equality.”

Maryam Rajavi then argued that it was high time to create an Iran free of dictatorship, torture, execution, sexism, and religious discrimination. She said that it was time to create a republic based on the free vote of the Iranian people, separation of religion and state, pluralism, justice, and equality.

She ended her speech by honoring the eight Resistance members who died during a missile attack on Camp Liberty on February 9, 2013, saying that they sacrificed their lives for the revolution, which will triumph.

Maryam Rajavi said: “We march in lockstep, we are one, we are partners, we sing from the same song sheet. Ready to sacrifice, we will rise up, and we will be triumphant. Hail to freedom. Hail to martyrs of freedom. Hail to the heroic people of Iran.”

