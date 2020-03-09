News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 1

Details Published: Monday, 09 March 2020

The leader of the Iranian opposition movement, Maryam Rajavi, recently spoke with El Espanol about the crises faced by the Iranian regime, and how the Iranian people and their organized resistance will soon remove the mullahs from power.

Over this short series, we will look at what Maryam Rajavi, who has led the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) for nearly 30 years and lost many relatives and friends to the mullahs, said in that interview.

In this piece, we will look at what Maryam Rajavi said about the regime's current status and the Western appeasement policy regarding the Iranian Regime.

The regime's status

Maryam Rajavi explained that the mullahs are “on the brink of being overthrown” and have no way to avoid this because of the Iranian people’s “social disenchantment” and “widespread discontent”.

She advised that there have been five rounds of anti-regime uprisings since 2018, in addition to numerous protests by workers, students, and the unemployed from all across the social strata. Some 96% of Iranians oppose the regime and support is shaky from that last 4%.

Meanwhile, the economy decreased by 5% in the last year, inflation is over 50%, the currency has lost 3-4 times its value in the past two years, and the Iranian banking system is mostly bankrupt or insolvent. Add this to the regime’s inability to export oil, environmental disasters that the regime is failing to manage, and continued widespread unemployment, and it is easy to see how pretty much the whole country will turn against the regime.

Maryam Rajavi said: “So, the regime finds itself at a dead end. Whatever path it takes, it undermines its own existence. For example, the regime has an urgent need to increase its revenues. Last November, it raised fuel prices to replenish its coffers. But this decision triggered a huge uprising, which left behind irreversible political and economic damages. The regime banks solely on suppression to survive.”

The policy of appeasement

Maryam Rajavi then began to talk about the Western appeasement policy regarding the Iranian regime, especially after the Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2015.

She said that the appeasement of the mullahs has always been “an obstacle to democratic change” over the past 30 years, but the West has been obsessed with the idea of finding a moderate faction within this regime and has doled out all possible concessions, which has undermined the resistance. It even led to the resistance being designated as terrorists and left without adequate protection at Camp Ashraf in Iraq.

Maryam Rajavi said: “In our platform for tomorrow's Iran, we have announced that we seek a non-nuclear Iran. The regime's nuclear program only benefits its own survival.”

The Iranian Resistance revealed the regime’s largest clandestine nuclear sites in 2002, providing a wealth of information to Western governments, which eventually forced them to respond.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Unfortunately, after the 2015 nuclear agreement, in addition to rewarding lucrative economic agreements to the Iranian regime, the West turned a blind eye and opted for silence regarding the belligerency and the military and terrorist meddling of the mullahs in Syria and in Yemen. If western countries had adopted a firm policy, the Iranian regime would have had no choice but to abandon the nuclear race."

