What Will the MEK and NCRI After Iran Regime's Downfall

Details Published: Tuesday, 24 March 2020

After the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) played a leading role during the two nationwide anti-regime uprisings in just under two months, the mullahs in Iran were terrified of being overthrown.

Now, the country is facing more crises, like floods, earthquakes and the coronavirus, so the mullahs are becoming more anxious about being removed from power by the people and the MEK. To be clear, the mullahs have every right to be scared because this is exactly what will ultimately happen.

When the regime is overthrown, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and NCRI’s president-elect Maryam Rajavi will take power during the six-month transition period in order to hold democratic elections for the first time in Iran's history. With that in mind, let’s look at the NCRI’s 10 Point political platform so that we know what the Iranian people (and the world) can expect from a free Iran.

Voting: The MEK believes that the only way to achieve political legitimacy is through a free and fair election, which is why they would enact universal suffrage.

Pluralism: The MEK and NCRI would respect all individual freedoms, including parties, assembly, and expression. They would protect freedom of the press and unconditional access to the Internet for all.

Judicial System: The NCRI believes in the rule of law, so they want to establish a modern judicial system based on: the presumption of innocence the right to defense effective judicial protection the right to be tried in a public court



They would also seek the total independence of judges and abolish the mullahs’ Sharia law, along with the death penalty.

Religion: The NCRI wants to separate religion and state, as well as banning all forms of discrimination against the followers of any religion and denomination.

Gender Equality: The NCRI believes in complete gender equality across all spheres, so it would ban any discrimination against women. The NCRI would ensure women’s rights in clothing choice, marriage, divorce, education, and employment are not infringed. They are also committed to the equal participation of women in political leadership.

Equality: The NCRI is committed to the equality of all nationalities and believes in protecting the language and culture of all residents, as well as establishing an autonomous Iranian Kurdistan

Human Rights: The NCRI is committed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and all international covenant and conventions including: the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights the Convention against Torture the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women

Foreign Policy: The NCRI said: “Our foreign policy will be based on peaceful coexistence, international and regional peace and cooperation, as well as respect for the United Nations Charter.”

Market Economy: The NCRI recognizes and supports private property, private investment and the market economy, believing that all Iranians should have equal opportunity in employment and business ventures.

Nuclear Policy: The NCRI seeks a non-nuclear Iran, free of weapons of mass destruction.

Rajavi said: “We enjoy our people’s support in establishing a republic based on the separation of religion and state, gender equality, the abolition of the death penalty, an independent judiciary, autonomy for ethnic groups, a foreign policy based on peaceful co-existence, and a non-nuclear Iran.”

