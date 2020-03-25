News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi Interview with El Espanol: Part 5

The leader of the Iranian opposition movement, Maryam Rajavi, recently spoke with El Espanol about the crises faced by the Iranian regime, and how the Iranian people and their organized resistance will soon remove the mullahs from power.

Over this short series, we will look at what Maryam Rajavi, who has led the Resistance for nearly 30 years and lost many relatives and friends to the mullahs, said in that interview.

In this piece, we will look at what Maryam Rajavi said about the Iranian regime’s attacks on the Iranian Resistance in Europe, including the attempted bombing of the Resistance’s headquarters in Albania in March 2018 on the occasion of the Iranian New Year, and the attempted bombing of the Free Iran rally in France that July, where 100,000 people were in attendance.

Maryam Rajavi explained that following the December 2017 and January 2018 uprisings, the regime felt threatened by the Resistance, and several regime authorities made explicit threats, including Ali Shamkhani, the head of the regime's Supreme National Security Council, and the head of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)'s intelligence organization.

She advised that the Ministry of Intelligence, Foreign Ministry, Qods Force, and Iran’s embassies across the world set extensive plots into place for the next year.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Whenever there is an uprising in Iran, the mullahs' only perceived solution is to attack the resistance movement. They rightly understand that it is the only movement capable of orienting uprisings towards the regime's overthrow. It is the presence of this resistance movement that causes the uprisings to morph into a threat of overthrow for the regime.”

She said that the first major attack was set to occur during the Iranian New Year (Nowrouz) celebrations in Tirana, but was thankfully thwarted by Albanian security services and that the regime also planned to attack the annual rally in Villepinte, where hundreds of politicians and famous figures from over 50 countries had gathered.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The regime activated one of its sleeper cells in Europe for this operation. The explosive device was delivered to this cell by a regime diplomat stationed in Vienna. However, the Belgian police detected the terrorists and arrested them in time. German police arrested the diplomat on his return from his mission to hand over the explosives to the terrorists. He is still behind bars in Belgium. The Iranian Resistance revealed details of the operation, as well as the identity of the regime’s top leaders who ordered it.”

Of course, these were far from the regime’s only terrorist acts against the Resistance in recent years.

In 2018, two Iranian agents were arrested in the United States, before being sentenced in 2019 and 2020. While in 2019, Albanian police revealed new information about the scale of the mullahs’ terrorist plans and expelled two other regime diplomats. The intelligence services of Germany and the Netherlands have also published reports on the regime's planned attacks against the Resistance in Iranian embassies across Europe.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The Ministry of Intelligence, the Foreign Ministry, the IRGC and a dozen other intelligence, terrorist, and political organs of the regime are [also] involved in a wide-ranging campaign of demonization and spreading false propaganda against the Iranian Resistance. Through this dirty campaign, the mullahs want to prevent international solidarity with the struggle of the Iranian people for the overthrow of the regime.”

