Maryam Rajavi Comments on Coronavirus

Details Published: Tuesday, 14 April 2020

On April 8, the Iranian opposition, led by Maryam Rajavi, announced that at least 22,000 people had died from the coronavirus in Iran. As of writing, these are the latest figures.

By the time you’re reading this, that number will have climbed dramatically. I would honestly not be surprised if it were near 30,000, especially with President Hassan Rouhani’s horrific idea to get Iran back to work.

That ridiculous idea came at a time when even his Health Minister, Director General of Infectious Diseases, and the head of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) warned that the virus has not been controlled, that it is on the rise, and that the “biggest strategic risk is to undermine the preventive measures and increase the traffic”. Even his loyal officials are admitting that the regime made big mistakes with regards to not quarantining cities, continuing flights to China, and failing to fund the healthcare system.

In response to his remarks, Maryam Rajavi said: “For [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and Rouhani, the lives and well-being of the people are worthless. They only want to protect their regime from the threat of uprising. The criminal decision to send people to work is a crime against humanity and will cause a countless number of victims. The deadly impact of this decision is not going to be confined to Iran's borders and will pose the risk of a new wave of the virus outbreak in the region and other countries.”

In an earlier comment on the same issue of returning to work the minority of Iranian workers who were able to stay home, Maryam Rajavi did not mince words about what this would mean for the country and what should be done instead.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The regime is terrified of the truth… Rouhani’s directive to resume ‘business and economic activities’ endangers the health of millions of Iranians. Contrary to universally-recognized standards, instead of providing the minimum means of subsistence to the Iranian people by using the funds in economic entities controlled by Khamenei and IRGC, which have been stolen from the Iranian nation in the first place, the mullahs’ regime is sending the Iranian people to the altar of coronavirus. Incompetence, pilfering, and tremendous class differences under the ruling theocracy aggravate the scope of the catastrophe every day.”

Maryam Rajavi called for the international community to take effective measures and urged that the money, stolen from the Iranian people by various corrupt institutions controlled by Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), should be returned to the people to pay their expenses until the coronavirus crisis is over.

In previous statements about the regime’s handling (or more aptly mishandling) or the coronavirus crisis, Maryam Rajavi has offered her condolences to all those who have lost loved ones.

Maryam Rajavi also praised the sacrifices of the healthcare workers who are working hard despite the limitations imposed by the regime, noting that the regime faces no prohibitions in purchasing or importing medicine or medical equipment, so they do not need sanctions lifted. That, she warned, would only give the regime more money for domestic repression.

