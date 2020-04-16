News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi on the Iranian Regime’s Continued Nuclear Program

Details Published: Thursday, 16 April 2020

In a recent statement on her website, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and leader of the Iranian opposition, spoke about the mullahs’ Regime continued work on their nuclear weapons program, which violates both the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed with six world powers and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a global treaty.

NCRI is normally the source for evidence on the mullahs’ nuclear activity, but this time they were beaten to it by the head of the regime’s Atomic Energy Organization.

Ali Akbar Salehi told Fars News Agency on April 5 that the regime’s nuclear activities, including research and development, uranium conversion, and enrichment, were being carried out “without any restrictions”.

He even bragged that the production and stockpile of enriched uranium were as high as it was before the JCPOA was signed and that the mullahs are in the process of building the new Arak heavy water research reactor with help from foreign powers. Worse still, he suggested that Iran may pull out of the NPT and accused the international nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of spying.

This is supposedly the reason why Iran isn’t letting the IAEA perform inspections, which Maryam Rajavi has described as an “urgent imperative”. Maryam Rajavi cited that the IAEA’s director-general had said in March that “Iran [was] preventing the IAEA from doing its job" by not allowing them to take measurements or provide them with the information they wanted.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Salehi's remarks are a good indication that the mullahs’ regime has never abandoned its covert nuclear weapons project and continues to hide and provide false and misleading information while accelerating its illegal nuclear activities by taking advantage of the Coronavirus global crisis.”

Maryam Rajavi spoke further about the Coronavirus crisis in Iran, pointing out that the regime has ordered people back to work, who are too poor to stay home when the regime could stop funding its atomic and missile projects and warmongering abroad and start supporting the Iranian people instead.

Maryam Rajavi said: “Reinstating six [United Nations] Security Council resolutions, the complete halt to enrichment, the closure of all nuclear sites, and anytime, anywhere, snap inspections are necessary and urgent to prevent Iran's ruling religious fascism from acquiring the atomic bomb.”

The Iranian regime’s failure to live up to its commitments was something that Maryam Rajavi warned about just after the deal was signed in 2015 (and for months beforehand). At that time, Maryam Rajavi said that removing the six UN Security Council resolutions would not prevent the mullahs’ deception and the quest to obtain an atomic bomb.

Maryam Rajavi did her best to warn the six world powers who signed the JCPOA – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, and Russia – but they didn’t listen. Arguably, the damage was done before the ink was even dry because Iran got billions of dollars in cash right away. But Maryam Rajavi still thinks that there is time to cut the regime off and help the people to survive.

