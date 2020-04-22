News : Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi Statements on Coronavirus Crisis in Iran

Details Published: Wednesday, 22 April 2020

On Monday, the Iranian opposition led by Maryam Rajavi reported that 32,800 people have died from the Coronavirus in Iran.

They have gathered their figures from the medical professional and local residents, checking each name to make sure that it’s not submitted by two separate sources.

This is a far cry from the figure of roughly 5,000 reported by the regime’s officials who are trying to downplay the crisis by getting doctors to record other causes of death on death certificates. The regime is doing this to try and maintain control.

They want to look like they have a handle on the situation to dissuade foreign powers and international bodies from paying them too much attention and as an attempt to persuade their citizens that Iran is able to handle the situation. The reason for this is that they fear being overthrown by the people of Iran and Maryam Rajavi’s Resistance.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), responded on Monday to the notion that the Iranian regime would be executing prisoners amid the coronavirus crisis, rather than letting non-violent and political prisoners out.

She said: “The mullahs' regime has brought nothing but suppression and execution. To intimidate and terrorize the public and to contain the situation, it has resorted to executing prisoners instead of releasing them.”

Maryam Rajavi has yet again called on the international community, especially the United Nations Secretary-General, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights Council, the relevant UN rapporteurs, and other human rights groups to take immediate action to prevent these executions and ensure the release of prisoners in order to stop a major humanitarian catastrophe in prisons.

In a statement on Saturday, Maryam Rajavi discussed the regime’s attempts to make the daily death toll appear as if it has decreased (an echo of what many European countries are now seeing because they have enforced a strict lockdown for non-essential work and have fully funded healthcare systems). She warned international agencies against believing the statistics from Health Ministry officials, which should be clear from their above actions, and stressed that the Iranian people would not be fooled by the mullahs’ claims.

Maryam Rajavi said: “One cannot deceive the public by engineering the figures, just as the Iranian people did not believe Hassan Rouhani's claim that he had been unaware of the spread of Coronavirus to Iran until February 19, 2020.”

On April 16, Maryam Rajavi spoke about the issue of child laborers, whose families are too poor to keep them at home during the crisis, which has led to some 409,000 children selling flowers, telling fortunes, and collecting garbage; jobs that are especially dangerous now.

Maryam Rajavi said: “The massacre of the brave [Resistance forces] and rebellious youth by the religious theocracy has now been extended to the mass murder of this nation’s children amid the Coronavirus tragedy. The only way out is to uproot the evil clerical regime and cleanse our homeland from the Coronavirus and the mullahs' virus."

